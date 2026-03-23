Better than FDs? This low-risk debt fund has clocked 7.3% for last 21 years

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund’s Savings Fund, a low-duration debt scheme, has completed 21 years, delivering stable returns and positioning itself as a relatively low-risk option for conservative investors.

The fund, which invests in debt and money market instruments with a duration of 6–12 months, has generated a 7.29% annual return since inception in 2005, broadly in line with its benchmark.

The Scheme’s investment objective is to generate income/capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio comprising of low duration debt instruments and money market instruments. The benchmark of the Scheme is CRISIL Low Duration Debt A-I Index.

The last 1-year, 3 years and 5 years Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of Regular Plan - Option of the said Scheme were 6.98%, 7.16% and 5.85% respectively as compared to 6.89%, 7.34% and 6.22% of the Benchmark (CRISIL Low Duration Debt A- I Index) and 5.70%, 6.85% and 5.67% of the additional benchmark (CRISIL 1 Year T-Bill Index), respectively considering the returns as on 27th February 2026.

Since inception (March 04, 2005), the Scheme (Regular Plan - Growth Option) has delivered a CAGR of 7.29% to investors as against 7.21% of the benchmark and 6.10% of the additional benchmark respectively. Designed for stability, not high growth Unlike equity funds that aim for high returns, this fund is built for: Capital preservation

Regular income

Low volatility As of February 2026, the fund manages assets worth ₹1,350 crore, reflecting steady investor interest in short-term debt funds. Returns: Consistent but moderate The fund’s recent performance shows stable but modest returns: 1-year: 6.98%

3-year: 7.16% 5-year: 5.85% These returns are slightly below or in line with its benchmark, which is typical for low-risk debt funds where consistency matters more than outperformance. What your money would have grown to The fund’s long-term performance highlights the power of steady compounding: ₹10,000 invested at launch → ₹43,819 today Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception (₹25.2 lakh invested) → ₹56.46 lakh today SIP return (XIRR): 7.09% While these returns are not as high as equities, they come with significantly lower risk and volatility. Who should invest? This fund is suitable for investors who: