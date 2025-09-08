Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells apartment for ₹15.6 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area for ₹15.6 crore, earning a profit of ₹3.98 crore, according to the details shared by real estate platform Square Yards. The deal was registered in September 2025.

The apartment, sold by the actor famed for his action roles and dance skills, is located in Rustomjee Paramount. The project is well-connected to Vithalbhai Patel Road, Swami Vivekanand Road, and the Western Express Highway, offering residents a convenient and hassle-free commute.

Property details

The apartment has a carpet area of 1,989.72 square feet and a built-up area of 203.34 square metres (~2,189 sq ft). The transaction also includes three car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹93.60 lakh along with registration charges of ₹30,000.