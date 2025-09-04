Secure and cared for: The rise of senior living communities in India

India’s senior living market is expanding from its current size of about $2 billion to nearly $8 billion by 2030, according to a recent report by JLL and the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI).

Demand is projected to rise from 1.7 million units to 2.3 million units by the end of the decade. Industry experts say the market is undergoing a seismic shift driven by three powerful forces: demographic inevitability, social transformation, and economic empowerment.

“With nuclear families becoming the norm and adult children pursuing global careers, professional senior care is gaining preference over traditional models. Today’s seniors are healthier, financially secure, and seek communities offering safety, social engagement, and medical support,” says Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL.

“Longer life spans, while a positive milestone, also demand better management of chronic conditions — needs that modern senior living projects are well placed to address.” Premium pricing Senior living projects typically cost 15-20 per cent more than standard residential properties in the same area due to special features and services. “The premium features justify higher prices,” says Das. “The pricing includes specialised design, safety features, and access to healthcare and lifestyle services. However, the premium varies depending on the developer, location, and level of services offered,” says Rahul Purohit, cofounder and chief business officer, Square Yards.

ALSO READ: Central govt staffers can now take 30-day leave to care for elderly parents The biggest advantage, according to proponents of this concept, is an enhanced quality of life, built around companionship, friendships, purposeful activities, and community engagement. “Equally important are safety, security, and medical services, which ensure seniors can live independently with peace of mind,” says Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing, and cofounder, ASLI. Many senior living communities, however, are located outside city centres, which can mean leaving familiar neighbourhoods. “Resale options are limited to like-minded buyers, and the quality of life depends largely on the operator’s competence. As the concept is still new in India, some families prefer traditional multi-generational living, though growing awareness and better services are gradually easing these concerns,” says Shreya Anand, director, Vedaanta Senior Living.

Critical checks to run Before choosing a senior living home, vet the developer’s track record, finances, and delivery record. Ensure compliance with safety, health, and accessibility standards, and inspect infrastructure such as fire safety, elevators, medical access, and security. “Essential amenities include 24/7 healthcare, senior-friendly design, green spaces, and community facilities. Review maintenance terms, resident policies, and staff-to-resident ratio. Finally, speak to current residents—happy communities reflect good management,” says Sanjeev Govila, certified financial planner and chief executive officer, Hum Fauji Initiatives. “Senior citizens should also engage a trustworthy lawyer to verify legal documents such as clear title deeds and occupancy certificates. Since healthcare is a critical aspect post-retirement, it is important to evaluate the availability of on-premise medical staff, hospital tie-ups, and emergency response systems,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Who should opt Senior living communities suit those seeking social engagement, convenience, medical support, or relief from daily chores —especially if their family lives far away. They are ideal for those who want independence and structured care. ALSO READ: 15,000 senior living homes by 2030: Should you invest in retirement realty? “Avoid them if you are strongly attached to your ancestral property, are well-supported by family, or uncomfortable with communal living, as forced moves seldom bring happiness,” says Govila. Kumar says that in the coming decades, India’s ageing population and fewer young caregivers will make senior living homes ideal for those needing help with daily activities but not 24/7 medical care. “They also suit retirees who value community living and prefer freedom from property maintenance. However, seniors requiring specialised medical care should avoid them, as such facilities may lack trained staff,” he says.

Financial checks Assess all costs — purchase, maintenance and services — against your retirement corpus, liquid assets, and future needs such as healthcare and inflation. Ensure the move does not erode emergency funds, lifestyle, or medical security. Avoid post-retirement borrowing. Check exit and resale clauses, transferability rules, and hidden charges in agreements, as many communities impose age or health-based restrictions. “The real due diligence lies in assessing operational and financial strength. The long-term viability of the developer, the operator’s service record, recurring fee structures, and healthcare partnerships determine the quality and continuity of life in these communities,” says Abhishek Trehan, executive director, Trehan Iris, which is coming up with a senior living group housing project in Gurugram.

The resale market for senior homes is often limited. Confirm whether the property can be sold, leased, or inherited easily. “While inheritance is usually allowed, heirs may not reside unless they meet the age criteria, and resale may be restricted to other seniors—impacting liquidity and appreciation,” says Govila. “Service charges continue until resale, and liquidity is low as such properties often take longer to sell,” says Kumar. Factor in exit costs, transfer fees, and title clarity too. Buy for living, not flipping, and align ownership with estate plans through wills or trusts. In senior living, liquidity is not a given — plan for life’s turns, and read the fine print on exits.