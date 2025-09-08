Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells luxury Mumbai flat for Rs 15.6 crore

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Khar for Rs 15.60 crore, according to property registration records reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered this month on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.

Prime property in Khar

Khar is among Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets. The neighbourhood offers a mix of premium residential and commercial spaces, attracting both homebuyers and investors. Its connectivity through the Western Express Highway, upcoming metro corridors and proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel and Mumbai airport make it a sought-after location.

The property sold by Shroff is located in Rustomjee Paramount, a well-known residential development in the area. · Carpet area: 1,989.72 sq. ft. (184.85 sq. m.) · Built-up area: 2,189 sq. ft. (203.34 sq. m.) · Car parking: Three spaces included in the deal The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 93.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. From purchase to sale Square Yards’ analysis of IGR data suggests Shroff had bought the property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore. With the sale at Rs 15.60 crore, the actor booked a decent appreciation over seven years.