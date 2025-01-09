Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Borrowers with microfinance, retail overlap have higher delinquency: CRIF

Borrowers with microfinance, retail overlap have higher delinquency: CRIF

The report highlighted that borrowers with an overlap of microfinance and retail loans exhibited higher delinquency rates compared to those with only microfinance loans.

Microfinance
The rise in delinquencies was observed across all ticket sizes and lender types, with the trend being particularly pronounced in the top ten states. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Around 14.3 per cent of live microfinance borrowers held active retail loans as of September 2024. Among these, approximately 37 per cent were in the 30+ days past due (DPD) category for either their microfinance or retail loans, or both, according to a report by CRIF.
 
The report highlighted that borrowers with an overlap of microfinance and retail loans exhibited higher delinquency rates compared to those with only microfinance loans.
 
Meanwhile, the microfinance portfolio declined by 4.4 per cent, reaching Rs 4.14 trillion as of September, compared to June. The September quarter also saw a further increase in delinquencies across all DPD bands.
 
The rise in delinquencies was observed across all ticket sizes and lender types, with the trend being particularly pronounced in the top ten states.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Managing multiple loans: Lower interest cost via debt consolidation

Budget 2025: Why MF industry's top wish is tax relief for debt funds

Budget 2025 expectations: Insurers seek GST cut, Section 80D hike, more

Mirae Asset launches smallcap fund, targets India's high-growth segment

US consulates in India to shut on January 9: What it means for your visa

Topics :Retail borrowersmicrofinance industrymicrofinance firmsMicrofinance

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story