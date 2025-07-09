Buying a home in 2025? These cities offer more choice and negotiating power

Homebuyers in India are witnessing a more balanced property market in 2025, thanks to a steady rise in housing supply across major regions, according to fresh data from both eXp India and Housing.com. For the first time in several quarters, increased listings and expanding inventory are beginning to shift market power toward buyers, unlocking more options and potentially easing the cost of home ownership.

As per eXp India, housing stock has risen across nearly all key cities since January 2025, driven by new project launches, improved infrastructure, and growing developer confidence. The top five markets leading the surge are:

NCR (National Capital Region): +12.4%, backed by new supply in satellite towns Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): +9.7%, thanks to urban renewal initiatives Bengaluru: +8.5%, led by new launches in suburban tech corridors Chennai: +7.9%, with growth in both primary and resale markets Pune: +6.8%, benefitting from infrastructure upgrades and IT expansion “The increase in housing stock is excellent news for end-users. It translates into more choice, improved bargaining power, and a potential cooling of prices, especially in high-demand zones,” said Sam Chopra, President, eXp India. Tier 2 Cities Are Heating Up Too Data from Housing.com supports this trend. Kanpur saw a 27.1% rise in listings between January and June 2025, while Lucknow (19.1%), Surat (12.5%), Indore (11.5%), followed closely.

For example, Lucknow added over 1,200 homes to its online inventory in six months. These tier-2 cities, long known for affordability, are fast catching up in terms of choice and price transparency. For mid-income buyers, these regions offer the best mix of price, availability, and long-term growth potential. Where Listings Are Falling: Localized Stress in Navi Mumbai, Jaipur Despite the positive trend, some pockets show early signs of tightening inventory. Navi Mumbai saw a modest 0.4% decline in listings, while Jaipur dipped by 2.1%. More strikingly, Kolkata, despite overall inventory growth this year, saw a decline in listings according to eXp India, down 1.3% since January—hinting at localized supply stress that could drive upward pressure on prices if demand persists.

What this means for homebuyers? More options = better deals: Buyers can now negotiate harder, especially in cities with double-digit listing growth. Affordable housing may finally be more accessible, as supply pressures ease and competition intensifies among sellers. Don't delay too long: While the market is opening up, price stabilization may be temporary in cities where demand rebounds faster than supply. Pro Tip for Buyers: Focus your home search in regions with high listing growth—like NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Lucknow. These areas offer the best value-for-money opportunities today. On the flip side, act quickly if you're buying in Kolkata or Jaipur, where listings are shrinking, and prices may harden.

Meanwhile, Magicbricks, India’s leading real estate portal, has released its PropIndex for April–June 2025, highlighting steady quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in the residential market. According to the report, capital values rose 3.5% QoQ, while buyer demand surged 4.6%, signaling a stabilizing yet resilient sector. Despite strong quarterly performance, year-on-year (YoY) demand rose only 0.3%, indicating cautious long-term sentiment. However, aggressive infrastructure expansion—such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link—continues to drive price appreciation in cities like Pune (up 39.4% YoY), Greater Noida (35.3%), and Kolkata (33.2%). Buyer trends remain city-specific: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida show rising preference for spacious 2BHK and 3BHK homes (80% demand).