From 7.25% to 15%: how home loan rates compare across lenders this July

People planning to get a home loan or refinance one will find lucrative terms in July. Home loan rates are competitive, especially at public sector banks. According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, interest rates start as low as 7.25 per cent and can go up to 15 per cent.

Several banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) have updated their offers this month, so it’s worth reviewing where you can get the best deals.

Public sector banks: Rates start at 7.25 per cent

Among public-sector banks, Union Bank of India offers one of the lowest rates, of 7.25 per cent, with additional concessions of 0.05 per cent for borrowers opting for an insurance policy and 0.10 per cent for green home projects. State Bank of India (SBI) offers loans in the range of 7.50 per cent to 8.70 per cent, irrespective of the amount.

Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank offer rates beginning at 7.50 per cent and 7.55 per cent, respectively. Women borrowers and those transferring their loans from other banks may get a small rate cut at UCO Bank, which offers additional 0.05 per cent and 0.10 per cent concessions. Following is a detailed table of offerings from public sector banks Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.50-8.70 7.50-8.70 7.50-8.70 Bank of Baroda 7.50-9.25 7.50-9.25 7.50-9.50 Union Bank of India* 7.25-9.75 7.25-9.90 7.25-9.90 Punjab National Bank 7.55-9.35 7.50-9.25 7.50-9.25 Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35 Canara Bank 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15 UCO Bank** 7.40-9.00 7.40-9.00 7.40-9.00 Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40

Private banks: Higher rates, but flexibility Private sector banks have higher rates. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s rates starts at 8.20 per cent, while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have home loans beging at 8.15 per cent. Axis Bank’s range is wider, from 8.75 per cent up to 12.80 per cent, depending on borrower's profile and loan tenure. For those planning to buy premium properties, some lenders maintain the same rates regardless of loan size. Following is a detailed table of offerings from private-sector banks Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards Axis Bank 8.75-12.80 8.75-12.80 8.75-9.65 HSBC Bank 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards South Indian Bank 8.30-10.60 8.30-10.60 8.30-10.60 Karur Vysya Bank 8.45-11.40 8.45-11.40 8.45-11.40 Karnataka Bank 8.40-10.86 8.40-10.86 8.40-10.86 Federal Bank 9.15 onwards 9.15 onwards 9.15 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 HDFC Bank 8.15 onwards 8.15 onwards 8.15 onwards City Union Bank 9.55-14.95 9.35-14.95 9.35-13.25

Housing finance companies LIC Housing Finance starts from 7.50 per cent, while Bajaj Housing Finance is marginally lower at 7.49 per cent. Tata Capital and PNB Housing Finance are on the higher side, with rates starting 7.99 per cent and 8.25 per cent respectively. Following is a detailed table of offerings from HFCs Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.49 onwards 7.49 onwards 7.49 onwards Tata Capital 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-12.35 GIC Housing Finance 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards ICICI Home Finance 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy and extra 0.10% on green home projects. **Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 2nd July 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com