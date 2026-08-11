Buying property? Check rental yield to avoid overpaying, assess fair value

Investors may capitalise the prevailing rent using the rental yield for that market. “This will produce an indicative property value, providing them with a benchmark for deciding what price to pay,” says Singh.

Properties near emerging infrastructure can appreciate sharply for a time despite low yields and weak rental demand. Areas near Noida airport, for instance, have low habitation and low rental yields. “Speculation in land and property can push prices sharply higher. Such appreciation may continue for some time despite poor rental fundamentals. These price increases can subsequently be followed by prolonged stagnation,” says Kapoor.