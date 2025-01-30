Canada allows Indians to use foreign health insurance for Super Visa

Good news for Indians in Canada and their parents in India. Canada has made it easier for parents and grandparents of immigrants to visit their families. From January 28, 2025, those applying for a Canadian Super Visa can now use health insurance from non-Canadian providers to meet the visa requirements.

On Wednesday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that Super Visa applicants will be allowed to purchase private health insurance from companies outside Canada.

Previously, proof of health insurance had to come from Canadian providers.

What is a Super Visa?

The Super Visa is a multiple-entry visa that allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to stay in Canada for extended periods—up to five years per visit—with the option to extend their stay while in the country.

For a foreign insurance policy to be considered valid under the new rules, it must:

< Be issued by a foreign insurance company authorised by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) to provide accident and sickness insurance

< Appear on OSFI’s list of federally regulated financial institutions

< Be issued under the company’s insurance business in Canada

Applicants can check the OSFI website to verify if a foreign insurer is authorised. More details on the changes can be found on the IRCC website.

Super Visa holders must have valid health insurance throughout their stay in Canada. If coverage expires before they leave, they may need to renew their insurance while in Canada. Insurance must be valid for each entry into the country.

While the Super Visa changes will make it easier for families to reunite, there is a setback for those hoping to bring their parents and grandparents to Canada permanently. The Canadian government has announced that it will not accept new applications for sponsoring parents and grandparents for permanent residence in 2025.

The IRCC said it will only process sponsorship applications submitted in 2024 under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP), with a cap of 15,000 applications for 2025.

Super Visa versus family sponsorship

< If parents or grandparents plan to visit frequently and stay for extended periods, the Super Visa is the better option.

< If the goal is permanent residence in Canada, the PGP is the only route, but the process is slow and restricted by annual quotas.