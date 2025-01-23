Canada enforces stricter rules on family work permits for immigrants

Canada has tightened regulations for family open work permits (OWPs) for the spouses of international students and foreign workers, limiting eligibility to a narrower set of applicants. The changes, which took effect in January 2025, are part of a broader shift in the country’s immigration policy.

The revised OWP rules come alongside an updated immigration plan that reduces the number of permanent residents Canada aims to admit annually. The country expects to welcome 395,000 new permanent residents this year, a sharp drop from its previous goal of 500,000. This target will further decrease to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

What are family open work permits?

Family OWPs allow spouses of international students and foreign workers to work for most employers across Canada without being tied to a single job or employer. These permits are highly valued for their flexibility, especially among newcomers adjusting to life in Canada.

Previously, spouses of all international students and many foreign workers could apply for OWPs. However, under the new rules, eligibility has been significantly narrowed.

New eligibility criteria

Also Read

Spouses of international students must now meet one of the following conditions to qualify for an OWP:

< The international student is enrolled in a master’s programme lasting at least 16 months.

< The student is undertaking a doctoral programme.

< The student is enrolled in specific professional or eligible programmes.

For spouses of foreign workers, eligibility is limited to those employed in certain roles under Canada’s Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities (TEER) categories:

< TEER 0 or 1 occupations, which include management roles and positions requiring advanced university education.

< Select TEER 2 and 3 roles in industries with labour shortages or linked to government priorities, such as healthcare, construction, and natural resources.

Additionally, the foreign worker must have at least 16 months remaining on their work permit at the time of their spouse’s OWP application. Dependent children of foreign workers are no longer eligible for OWPs under the revised rules.

A full list of eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations was released on January 21, 2025. Examples include medical laboratory technicians, construction supervisors, paramedics, and cooks.

What happens to existing OWPs?

OWPs approved under the previous criteria will remain valid until they expire. For family members already in Canada, renewals are possible if they meet the original criteria of their current permits. In these cases, the renewal period must align with the study or work permit of the primary applicant.

Spouses of workers covered by free-trade agreements or those transitioning to permanent residence are unaffected by these changes. Family members who no longer qualify for an OWP can still apply for other types of work permits under Canada’s existing programmes.

TEER category breakdown

To understand the scope of these changes, here is a summary of the TEER system:

TEER 0: Management-level roles, such as chief executive officers, financial managers, and hotel managers.

TEER 1: Positions requiring university education, including doctors, architects, software engineers, and secondary school teachers.

TEER 2: Jobs typically needing a college diploma or short-term apprenticeship training, such as paramedics, electricians, and construction supervisors.

TEER 3: Roles requiring shorter diploma courses or more than six months of on-the-job training, including carpenters, cooks, and hairstylists.

TEER 4: Positions generally requiring a high school diploma or no formal education but with on-the-job training, such as cashiers, bartenders, and retail salespersons.

TEER 5: Jobs with no formal education requirements, including fruit pickers, cleaners, and grocery shelf stockers.