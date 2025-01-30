Feeling guilty about those French fries? Air fryers offer a healthy way out

Want to have your fries and eat them, too? Now you can, thanks to this innovative appliance. Yes, we are talking about the air fryer which is slowly but steadily replacing the good ol' kadhai in Indian kitchens as a healthier option.

“Who needs a deep fryer when an air fryer can make the magic happen with less oil, less guilt and less mess?" says Shikha Malhotra, a 45-year-old Gurugram-based entrepreneur who loves doing house parties. "It’s a boon that turns 'cheat days' into 'healthy days’.”

Invented by Fred van der Weij, a Dutch engineer who developed the concept in the mid-2000s and filed for a patent in 2005, the first commercial air fryer was launched by Philips at the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) consumer electronics fair in Berlin in 2010, under the name Philips Airfryer. The product quickly gained popularity due to its promise of frying food with significantly less oil while retaining crispiness and flavor, key qualities of fried foods. van der Weij's motivation for inventing the air fryer was to create a device that could replicate the taste and texture of deep-fried food without the health downsides of using large amounts of oil.

“India is fast becoming the obesity and diabetes capital of the world, which in large part is due to the oil-rich food that we consume,” says Ravi Saxena, CEO and founder of kitchen appliances maker Wonderchef. “Air fryers have gained significant popularity in India as a healthier alternative to traditional deep-frying methods and have seen exponential growth over the last three years."

Saxena says air fryers present a compelling alternative as they utilise hot air circulation to achieve the desired crispiness with significantly less oil, reducing both calorie and fat intake. "This not only promotes healthier eating habits but also minimises the formation of harmful compounds like acrylamide, which are associated with traditional frying,” he says.

A miracle menu

An air fryer is capable of preparing a wide array of dishes - from traditionally deep-fried foods like samosas, puris, kachoris, nuggets, fries, and tikkis to baked items like tandoori rotis, stuffed naans, and kulchas, not to mention sautéed or shallow-fried dishes like fried bhindi, eggplants, paneer, etc., most of which are staple dishes in Indian households.

However, it does come with its own limitations. “Air fryers may not be ideal for recipes that involve liquid batters, as the circulating air can cause the batter to disperse. Also, while they can handle small to medium-sized portions effectively, cooking larger quantities might require multiple batches, which could be time-consuming,” concedes Saxena.

You can still navigate the problem of portions by investing in a gadget with a bigger basket. According to Dr Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director, Kent RO Systems, “Most air fryers on the market have a relatively small cooking basket, typically ranging from 2-4 litres. This limited capacity can make it challenging to cook large quantities of food. However, some air fryer models, like ours, offer larger cooking capacities, such as 4 litres, 8 litres (digital), and 12 litres (airfryer plus oven), making it easier to cook for multiple people or prepare larger quantities of food.”

A wide choice

Given its popularity, most leading brands have hopped on the air fryer bandwagon. Some of the top brands include Philips, Usha International, Havells, Inalsa, and Agaro, among others. Usha offers a range of iChef Air Fryers to cater to diverse cooking needs. These include the Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer (5L), the Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer (5.5L), the Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer (4.5L), and the Usha iChef Air Fryer (4.5L). Among the Usha brands, the Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer (4.5L) is the company's bestselling model because of its compact size and user-friendly features.

A different approach

There are different nuances of cooking with an air fryer and one will need to adapt cooking styles for it. For instance, most recipes need significantly less oil than traditional frying. Air fryers typically require 20–25 per cent less time and temperature than conventional ovens. For larger meals, cooking in batches is a better idea since overcrowding can impact cooking. “Transitioning to air frying does involve a learning curve, as cooking times and temperatures differ from traditional methods," says Saxena.

One must also invest in cookware that is compatible with air fryers. Silicone or oven-safe accessories designed for air fryers can expand their utility. By understanding these nuances, you can maximize the utility of your air fryer while knowing its limitations. Also, any new appliance requires customisation for Indian recipes for it to become popular. For example, Wonderchef offers Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipes to help with cooking Indian dishes in an air fryer.

Additionally, brands offer cooking tutorials and manuals to help the end user with cooking style and methods. “We offer a range of resources to help customers make the most of their Usha air fryers," says Sriram Sundresan, president (Appliances), Usha International. "Our Usha Cook Official website and YouTube channel feature easy-to-follow recipe videos.... These tutorials highlight the versatility and ease of use of our air fryers."

Usha also organises live cooking demonstrations at some of its retail outlets, which allows customers to see the air fryer in action and learn how to use their features effectively.

"By offering both digital and in-person guidance, we ensure that users with even the basic cooking skills can confidently integrate our air fryers into their daily routines," says Sundresan.

What are users saying?

For most people, the experience is that an air fryer allows for healthy, hassle-free cooking, besides freeing up time that would otherwise be spent cooking the same thing in the traditional way. “Many (buyers) share that the air fryers have transformed how they approach meals, allowing them to enjoy their favorite dishes with significantly less oil while retaining flavor and texture," says Sundresan. "Customers also appreciate the non-stick, food-grade bowl, which makes both cooking and cleaning very easy. Additionally, the versatility of the air fryers – whether for air-frying, roasting, baking, or grilling – has been a game-changer for households looking to diversify their meals.”

How does an air fryer work?

“An air fryer works by using a combination of hot air circulation and rapid air technology to cook food, resulting in a crispy exterior and a tender interior, similar to deep-frying, but with much less oil," says Kent CMD Gupta. "Kent's air fryer uses a technology called "Rapid Air Technology" (RAT), which is a patented technology that circulates hot air around the food at high speed, resulting in crispy and golden-brown food with minimal oil. Kent's air fryer also features additional technologies such as TurboStar Technology that helps to distribute heat evenly, ensuring that food is cooked consistently and crispy on the outside. It has a feature for precise temperature control, enabling users to cook a wide range of dishes with ease."

However, some cooking methods need adjustments. Take the case of steaming. Air fryers cannot steam food since they lack water or steam-generating mechanisms. You can't boil water or cook foods that require submersion in liquids, such as pasta or rice or dals. Also, slow cooking is not possible as air fryers cook quickly and at high temperatures, making them unsuitable for slow cooking or simmering.

Be that as it may, an air fryer is still like that magic wand in the kitchen—crispy, healthy, and hassle-free meals at the press of a button. It isn't just a kitchen gadget; it's a shortcut to crispy indulgence without the guilt.

Pricing

Here are some of the premium air fryers available in India, along with their key features and approximate prices:

Black+Decker HF110SBD 2L

Features: Dual convection fans, variable temperature control, suitable for snacks or main dishes, 60-minute timer.

Price: ~Rs 46,925.

Philips Signature Series HD9867/90 7.3L

Features: Auto-off functionality, 5 preset menus, and a countertop design, and a two-year warranty.

Price: ~Rs 37,999

Black & Decker Air Fryer White

Features: Known for its product quality and best-in-class performance.

Price: ~Rs 25,369

Instant Pot Vortex 2QT Digital Air Fryer

Features: 2-quart capacity, digital air fryer, designed for quick and healthy cooking.

Price: ~Rs 20,049

Nutricook Steami ‎ST01 24L Steam Air Fryer Oven

Features: Combines steam and air frying capabilities, 24L capacity suitable for large portions.

Price: ~Rs 19,999.