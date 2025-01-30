Worried about equities? Fixed deposits offer safety for jittery investors

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

If you too have been spooked by the recent behaviour of the stock market, may be it's time to consider that old favourite of savings-minded persons - the fixed deposit

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
As equities markets face severe volatility, the rupee hits new lows every other week, and gold prices touch record-highs, you might wonder where to park your hard-earned savings. For many Indians, fixed deposits have long been the safe haven of choice, particularly in public sector banks, since they are backed by the Indian governments. While returns from FDs are no match for equities or mutual funds, they can be a hassle-free investment option for many, especially senior citizens and those who are not familiar with the nitty-gritty of the equity markets. Here are some of the best FD rates from various banks from Paisabazaar.com.
 
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

