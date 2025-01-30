Worried about equities? Fixed deposits offer safety for jittery investors

As equities markets face severe volatility, the rupee hits new lows every other week, and gold prices touch record-highs, you might wonder where to park your hard-earned savings. For many Indians, fixed deposits have long been the safe haven of choice, particularly in public sector banks, since they are backed by the Indian governments. While returns from FDs are no match for equities or mutual funds, they can be a hassle-free investment option for many, especially senior citizens and those who are not familiar with the nitty-gritty of the equity markets. Here are some of the best FD rates from various banks from Paisabazaar.com.