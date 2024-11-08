Save more on fuel with rewards, discounts with these 5 credit cards

Fuel expenses are a significant part of the monthly budget for many in India, so saving on such expenses is essential. Banks offer fuel credit cards that help you maximise savings on all your fuel purchases.

What is a fuel credit card

A fuel credit card is designed to benefit users at fuel stations, providing rewards and incentives like reward points or cashback on fuel purchases.

Here’s a look at some of the best fuel credit cards in India curated by Bankbazaar.com

BPCL SBI card

Fuel purchase benefits: The BPCL SBI Card offers a 4.25 per cent value back on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited fuel purchases, translating to approximately 13X Reward Points. Cardholders can earn a maximum of 1,300 reward points per billing cycle.

Fuel surcharge waiver: This card provides a fuel surcharge waiver of 3.25 per cent plus an additional 1 per cent on transactions up to Rs 4,000 (excluding GST).

Additional benefits: Cardholders earn 1 reward point per Rs 100 on all non-fuel retail purchases, making it versatile for everyday spending.

IndianOil HDFC Bank credit card

Fuel purchase benefits: With up to 50 litres of free fuel annually, this card is a strong choice for IndianOil customers. Users also earn 5 per cent Fuel Points on spends at IndianOil outlets, groceries, and bill payments.

Fuel surcharge waiver: The card offers a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver, helping reduce the additional charges on fuel transactions.

Additional benefits: Cardholders earn 1 Fuel Point per Rs 150 on all other purchases, making it beneficial for both fuel and non-fuel transactions.

ICICI Bank HPCL Coral American Express credit card

Fuel purchase benefits: The ICICI Bank HPCL Coral American Express Credit Card offers six reward points per Rs 100 spent on HPCL fuel purchases. Cardholders can also redeem 2,000 points for fuel worth Rs 500.

Fuel surcharge waiver: A 2.5 per cent cashback and zero surcharge on HPCL fuel purchases makes this card attractive for HPCL patrons.

Additional benefits: A unique perk includes a 25 per cent discount on movie ticket bookings, with savings of up to Rs 100 per transaction.

IndianOil Axis Bank credit card

Fuel purchase benefits: This card provides 100 per cent value back on the first fuel transaction and 4 per cent value back (20 Reward Points per Rs 100) on fuel purchases at IndianOil outlets.

Fuel surcharge waiver: Cardholders enjoy a 1 per cent waiver on IndianOil fuel purchases.

Additional benefits: Users can enjoy a 1 per cent value back on online shopping by earning 5 reward points per Rs 100 spent, providing added value beyond fuel savings.

IndianOil Kotak credit card

Fuel purchase benefits: This card offers 4 per cent as reward points (24 points per Rs 150) on IndianOil fuel spends, with a cap of 1,200 points per billing cycle.

Fuel surcharge waiver: A 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on IndianOil fuel purchases, up to Rs 100 per billing cycle, is included for transactions between Rs 100 and Rs 5,059.

Additional benefits: New cardholders are welcomed with 1,000 reward points upon spending Rs 500 within the first 30 days, making it ideal for those who want instant rewards.

Note: The benefits on these credit cards are subject to change as per the bank's terms and conditions. Please contact issuers for any clarifications with regard to benefits and latest offers.