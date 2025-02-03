Canada opens two new PR routes for skilled workers, including Indians

Good news for Indians looking to settle permanently in Canada, especially those who speak French. Canada on Friday introduced two new immigration programmes to attract skilled workers to rural areas and Francophone minority communities.

The Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP), announced by Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Friday, provide a pathway to permanent residence for workers filling key jobs in 18 selected communities.

These pilots are being launched as the government works to make the existing Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot a permanent programme.

What the new pilots offer

Rural community immigration pilot (RCIP)

RCIP is designed to help rural communities struggling with labour shortages by connecting local businesses with skilled workers. Many smaller towns find it difficult to attract and retain workers, which affects economic growth. This pilot supports immigration in areas where workers are most needed.

Also Read

Francophone community immigration pilot (FCIP)

FCIP is focused on increasing the number of French-speaking immigrants in Francophone minority communities outside Quebec. By boosting their numbers, Canada hopes to maintain the linguistic and cultural identity of these communities.

How the pilots work

Local economic development organisations in each of the 18 selected communities will work with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to:

< Identify critical labour shortages in their area

< Designate trusted employers who can offer jobs to newcomers

< Recommend eligible candidates for permanent residence

IRCC has already begun training these organisations, and each community will soon provide more details about when applications will open for employers and workers, according to a press release.

Rural community immigration pilot (RCIP) communities

Nova Scotia: Pictou County

Ontario: North Bay, Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay

Manitoba: Steinbach, Altona/Rhineland, Brandon

Saskatchewan: Moose Jaw

Alberta: Claresholm

British Columbia: West Kootenay, North Okanagan Shuswap, Peace Liard

Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP) communities

New Brunswick: Acadian Peninsula

Ontario: Sudbury, Timmins, Superior East region

Manitoba: St. Pierre Jolys

British Columbia: Kelowna

Who can apply

To qualify for permanent residence under these pilots, candidates must:

< Have a valid job offer from a designated employer in a participating community

< Meet work experience requirements (at least one year or 1,560 hours in the past three years)

< Meet language requirements (CLB 6 for higher-skilled jobs, CLB 4 for lower-skilled jobs)

< Provide an Education Credential Assessment (ECA) if they studied outside Canada

< Show proof of settlement funds to support themselves and their families

Note: Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) is a standardised system used in Canada to assess English language proficiency for immigrants, workers, and students. It ranges from CLB 1 (beginner) to CLB 12 (advanced).

Healthcare workers (NOC 31301) can receive job offers for related roles, including nurse aides, orderlies, patient service associates (NOC 33102), home support workers, caregivers (NOC 44101)

Candidates who apply for permanent residence under these pilots may qualify for a temporary work permit, allowing them to work in Canada while their application is processed.

The work permit is valid for two years and is employer-specific (only valid for the designated employer who offered the job). It also requires an employer compliance fee of $230.

Applications for RCIP and FCIP will open soon. Employers and skilled workers interested in taking part should follow updates from their communities and IRCC.