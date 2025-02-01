Budget 2025: Women, SC/STs entrepreneurs can now get up to Rs 2 crore loan

In the 2025-26 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday a scheme offering Rs 2 crore for first-time women entrepreneurs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

How will this benefit women entrepreneurs?

The World Economic Forum finds India slightly improving in gender parity ratio, though it still ranks low in the Global Gender Gap Report, with economic status widening the gap in women's equality across different spheres.

According to an IFC report published in 2022, about 90% of female entrepreneurs in India had not borrowed from a formal financial institution. During the 2020 lockdown, 72% of female-led enterprises lacked financial reserves compared to 53% of male-owned businesses. Women in India receive credit equal to just 27% of the deposits they provide, while men receive credit equal to 52% of their deposits. This difference could be linked to financial institutions not granting credit evenly to women.

Another challenge for women entrepreneurs is limited access to professional networks. A Google-Bain survey found that 49% of respondents reported a lack of professional support due to restricted inclusion in formal and informal networks.

Beyond financial barriers, societal expectations place additional pressure on women. They are often expected to manage responsibilities at home while excelling in their professional roles. This dual burden affects their efficiency and business growth.

Existing support options for women

Mudra Yojana

A government initiative to support micro and small enterprises, with a special focus on women entrepreneurs. Loans up to Rs 10 lakh are available with no collateral, and women receive lower interest rates.

Stand-Up India Scheme

Provides bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one SC/ST borrower and one woman per bank branch for setting up a greenfield business. For non-individual firms, a SC/ST or woman entrepreneur must hold at least 51% ownership.

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)

Offers financial assistance for new micro-enterprises and small businesses, promoting self-employment among women.

Udyam Shakti Portal

Launched by the Ministry of MSME, this initiative promotes social entrepreneurship by providing business planning assistance, incubation facilities, training programmes, mentorship, and market research. Projects costing up to Rs 25 lakh are eligible, with Rs 10 lakh allocated for service-based ventures.

Economic Empowerment of Women Enterprises and Start-ups by Women

A Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship scheme offering incubation and acceleration support for female micro-entrepreneurs. It is currently operational in Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana.