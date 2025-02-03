Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty IT Index fund: NFO Opens on February 4

SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty IT Index fund: NFO Opens on February 4

This NFO will open for subscription on February 4, and will close on February 17

mutual funds
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the SBI Nifty IT Index Fund, an open-ended scheme designed to replicate and track the performance of the Nifty IT Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from February 4 till February 17.
 
The SBI Nifty IT Index Fund offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the Nifty IT Index, which comprises leading Indian IT companies engaged in software development, hardware, IT infrastructure, and related activities. The index consists of 10 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) that are part of the IT sector and Nifty 500 at the time of review.
 
“The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved,” the company said in a press release.
 

Also Read

SBI Mutual Fund acquires 3.8% stake in Happy Forgings for Rs 341 cr

SBI MF floats Nifty Bank Index Fund; Union MF launches short-duration fund

Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias, risk of style drift

NODWIN Gaming gets Rs 64 cr investment from parent Nazara Technologies

SBI MF's new Quant fund targets momentum, growth & value for better returns

The fund’s portfolio will be structured as follows:
 
A minimum of 95 per cent and up to 100 per cent of its assets will be invested in stocks comprising the Nifty IT Index.
 
Up to 5 per cent of assets may be allocated to government securities, including G-Secs, State Development Loans (SDLs), treasury bills, triparty repo, and units of liquid mutual funds, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines.
 
Minimum investment amount: Rs 5,000, with subsequent investments in multiples of Rs 1.
 
SIP options available: Investors can opt for daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual Systematic Investment Plans (SIP).
 
The SBI Nifty IT Index Fund will be managed by Harsh Sethi.
 
With this latest offering, SBI Mutual Fund aims to cater to investors looking for diversified exposure in the booming IT sector while benefiting from the growth of India’s leading technology companies.
 
Who should consider investing?
 
Investors looking for diversification: This fund offers exposure to India’s leading banks, which are crucial to the country’s economic growth. 
 
Affordable investment: As a passive fund, it typically features lower expense ratios, making it a cost-effective choice. 
 
Potential for long-term growth: With continuous reforms, digital advancements, and rising credit demand, the banking sector is expected to experience strong growth. 
 
Convenient investment options: Flexible SIP plans allow for easy alignment with different financial goals. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump may revoke the extended auto-renewal for H-1B and L-1 work permits

Budget 2025: Women, SC/STs entrepreneurs can now get up to Rs 2 crore loan

Budget 2025: All the latest tax rates and holding period for all assets

Finance Bill 2025 provides relief from prosecution for late TCS payments

Decoded: With Budget 2025 tax sops does old tax regime still make sense?

Topics :SBI Mutual FundMutual Funds

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story