Canada rejected 2.3 million visas in 2024; study permit refusals hit 52%

Canada rejected over 2.3 million foreign visa applicants, including students, tourists, and foreign workers 2024 — marking its highest-ever rejection rate for temporary resident applications. With refusal rates rising from 35% in 2023 to 50% last year, the numbers point to a marked shift in immigration handling.

According to data obtained by the Toronto Star, a Canadian daily, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) rejected 2,359,157 temporary resident applications in 2024, up from 1,846,180 the previous year.

Visitor visas see sharpest jump in rejections

< 1.95 million visitor visa applications were refused in 2024, making up 54% of all such requests

< In 2023, the visitor visa refusal rate stood at 40%

< Study permit refusals rose to 52%

Also Read

< Work permit rejections were 22%, slightly lower than 23% in 2023

The increase comes amid growing pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to reduce temporary immigration, following public concern over housing shortages and the rising cost of living.

In response, Canada has reduced its permanent residency targets for the coming three years. The cap will drop to 395,000 in 2025, then fall to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

Ottawa has also begun encouraging temporary residents to leave once their permits expire, while keeping some pathways open for those eligible to transition to permanent status.

More people staying on visitor records

Despite a firmer stance on new visas, internal data shows many are choosing to stay in Canada by switching to visitor records. These allow people to remain in the country legally, though without study or work rights.

Visitor record applications nearly doubled from 196,965 in 2019 to 389,254 in 2024

Refusal rates for visitor records remained low at around 5%

Backlog continues to shrink

IRCC’s processing times have shown some improvement. The backlog stood at 821,200 files in March, 2025—a drop of 7.95% from 892,100 in January. It marks the third straight month the backlog has remained under the 1 million mark.

In total, there were 2,029,400 immigration applications in the system at the end of February. Of these, 1,208,200 were processed within IRCC’s service standards, which vary depending on the type of application.

Student interest in top destinations declines

Canada isn’t the only country seeing a drop in international student interest. According to a study by MSM Unify, a global education company, student visa applications to major Anglophone countries fell sharply in 2024.

< Canada saw a 46% drop in student applications, from 868,000 in 2023 to 469,000

< Australia recorded a 36% decline, with processed applications falling from 390,000 to 176,000

< The UK and the US recorded smaller drops—16% and 11%, respectively

UK applications stood at 294,000, and the US at 322,000

The fall is being linked to tighter visa rules, including stricter financial requirements, deeper scrutiny of student intent, and changes to post-study work rights—especially in Canada and Australia.

Students face financial pressure and uncertainty

New rules for Canada’s Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) have caused uncertainty for students. These changes, combined with global inflation, have pushed up the cost of living in countries like the UK and US—making it harder for international students to afford tuition and daily expenses.

“Uncertainties around post-graduation work options have contributed significantly to declining interest in applications to these countries,” said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a study abroad platform.

She said the rising cost of living has made it difficult for students to sustain themselves while studying abroad.

“Apart from strict immigration policies and visa rejections, diplomatic disagreements among countries have also been a major reason for this transformation,” she told Business Standard.

“Opportunities are endless, but we must adapt and guide students in making the right career choices. Some countries are tightening immigration, while others are opening doors. Indian students should prioritise destinations with a strong job market. We always advise thorough research and exploring unconventional options. Many see visa restrictions as limiting, but we believe they encourage us to broaden our horizons,” she said.