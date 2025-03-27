Singapore Sling! The city-state offers a mix of old and new effortlessly

Of late, there has been much chatter on social media about how South-East Asia is a much better travel destination than most tourist spots in India. Goa, in particular, has been at the receiving end of this criticism. Travellers point to the cost-benefit ratio of choosing Southeast Asia, instead, with their varied cuisines, low costs, tourist-friendly people, shopping, and things to do.

In such a scenario, Singapore ends up at the top of the list, with its large English-speaking populations, night-spots, global cuisine option, high-end shopping, and many options for children, as well.

This little city-state is a melting pot of cultures — with vibrant neighborhoods like Little India, Chinatown, and Kampong Glam — offering a deep dive into diverse traditions, cuisines, and festivals. Renowned for its exceptional public transport system and strict regulations that keep the city exceptionally clean and orderly, Singapore ensures a smooth and pleasant travel experience.

What sets it apart from other destinations? According to Markus Tan, regional director (India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa) at the Singapore Tourism Board, “It's like a living, breathing canvas that's constantly evolving - yet never loses its soul. Every time visitors return for a second or third visit, they're amazed to discover something new alongside their old favourites. What makes Singapore unique is how beautifully we blend our rich heritage with modern innovations." "Picture this," he says. "You could start your morning sipping kopi (local coffee) at a traditional kopitiam (local term for a coffee store), then find yourself dining at a cutting-edge restaurant by evening, and heading straight to the shopping mall to indulge in some retail therapy. It's this seamless mix that lets our guests create their own unique Singapore story, doing many activities in a given time.”

For those seeking thrills, Sentosa Island is a must-go, with attractions ranging from Adventure Cove Waterpark to the excitement of Universal Studios. Nature lovers find peace among the treetops at MacRitchie Reservoir or in our stunning UNESCO-listed Botanic Gardens. Tourist hotspots Data from travel agency Thomas Cook India suggests that iconic attractions like Marina Bay Sands (SkyPark Observation Deck, swim in the world's largest infinity pool and dining at world-class restaurants), Sentosa Island (Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, DinoVenture - a VR experience, Minionland) and Gardens by the Bay (Supertree Observatory, Garden Rhapsody light show) and experiences such as the Singapore Flyer, Night Safari and shopping at Orchard Road continue to be favorites among Indian travellers.

At the same time, Indians are exploring Singapore’s lesser-known attractions. "Unique experiences like exploring Kampong Gelam – the city’s oldest urban quarters where trendy lifestyle and traditions come together, tours at the Tiger Brewery coupled with shopping at IMM (Singapore's largest outlet mall), premium glamping with Manatees at River Wonders of the Ubin Bisect Kayaking adventure (longest pure mangrove kayaking expedition in Singapore), visiting Singapore’s Museum of Ice cream which is gaining traction among Young India’s millennials and GenZ travelers," says Rajeev Kale, president and country head (Holidays), at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Those looking for a gastronomic journey head to immersive experiences like Absurdities (a theatrical dining journey), Cookery Magic (private cooking classes and dining), river cruise dining, and private cable car sky dining.

And for tourists in search of a hit of adrenaline, there's Slingshot (extreme swing), Hyperdrive (Asia's first indoor karting circuit), and Hydrodash (Singapore's only floating aqua park). But there are also a number of little jewels that are known to insiders. “From Singapore, Bintan and Batam Islands are fantastic alternatives to the typical Sentosa plan," reveals Chirag Agrawal, co-founder, TravClan. "They’re just a short ferry away and ideal for a more relaxed experience. Families also love Johor Bahru — it’s across the Singapore-Malaysia border and home to attractions like Legoland. With Malaysia now being visa-free for Indians, these combinations are becoming a lot more popular.”

“For a real taste of old Singapore, I often recommend a trip to Pulau Ubin," says Tan. "It's like stepping back in time to experience our 'kampung' life, complete with cycling trails and the fascinating Chek Jawa Wetlands. And don't get me started on Dempsey Hill - what was once a military barracks has blossomed into this charming lifestyle destination. I particularly enjoy spending weekend afternoons here, hopping between art galleries and cozy cafes.” For travellers seeking a premium experience, tour operators offer itineraries that blend adventure, culture, and relaxation. Premium packages include the stunning Jewel Changi Airport, ATLAS Bar (world’s largest gin collection), Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand dining, Brass Lion Distillery’s gin-making workshops and more. For those looking to extend their holidays, Bintan, a weekend escape just a short ferry ride from Singapore, offers midnight mangrove and fireflies’ tours, paddle-boarding at pristine beaches, and spa and wellness at luxury resorts.

But all of this can cost a pretty penny if not planned right. “Flight fares to these destinations can surge by over 50% close to the date, so booking 30–40 days in advance makes a big difference—not just for cost, but also for better hotel options,” cautions Agrawal. However, access is easy - Singapore has direct flights from 17 cities in India, with 300 weekly connections, with a simple visa process. “Public transportation is excellent and connects every corner of the city – and the subway system is reliable plus they have well-connected bus routes," says Vadodara-based Jigra Shah who recently visited the island-city state. family. "Even the cabs are easy to get and cab drivers are friendly and double up as tourist guides. It's sheer convenience and feel-good factor all the way. The only flipside is that the city is expensive.”

So what does someone on a budget do? For such travellers, one can stay in the vibrant neighbourhoods of Little India or Chinatown, which are affordable, and also where one can find the beating heart of Singapore. “Our hawker centres like Maxwell Food Centre and Lau Pa Sat offer world-class cuisine at incredibly reasonable prices," says Tan. "And here's another tip: grab a Singapore Tourist Pass for unlimited rides on our public transport - it's one of the smartest ways to explore our city!” Price wise Singapore is generally considered one of Asia’s more expensive travel destinations. Actual prices will vary based on factors such as seasonality, exact location, exchange rates, and booking channels.