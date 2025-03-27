Hurun Rich List 2025: India gets 13 new billionaires; Ambani richest

India now ranks third in the world for number of billionaires, with 284 on the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia, with a fortune of Rs 8.6 trillion, despite a Rs 1 trillion drop from last year. He edged ahead of Gautam Adani, whose wealth rose by 13% to Rs 8.4 trillion.

India adds 13 new billionaires

India added 13 new billionaires this year, bringing the total to 284. The combined wealth of Indian billionaires stands at Rs 98 trillion—about one-third of India’s GDP and more than Saudi Arabia’s entire GDP. Of these 284 individuals, 175 saw their wealth rise, while 109 saw it decline or remain flat.

Mumbai remains India’s billionaire hub with 90 names, although it lost its title as Asia’s billionaire capital to Shanghai. Shanghai now has 92 billionaires, while Beijing follows with 91. Mumbai added 11 new entrants, more than London (7) and Beijing (8).

India’s top 10 richest

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries – Rs 8.6 trillion

Gautam Adani, Adani Group – Rs 8.4 trillion

Roshni Nadar, HCL – Rs 3.5 trillion

Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma – Rs 2.5 trillion

Azim Premji, Wipro – Rs 2.2 trillion

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group – Rs 2 trillion

Cyrus Poonawalla, Serum Institute – Rs 2 trillion

Niraj Bajaj, Bajaj Auto – Rs 1.6 trillion

Ravi Jaipuria, RJ Corp – Rs 1.4 trillion

Radhakishan Damani, Avenue Supermarts – Rs 1.4 trillion

Five of the top ten are based in Mumbai. New Delhi contributes two names, while Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad have one each.

India’s billionaire profile

Average wealth: Rs 34,514 crore, higher than China’s Rs 29,027 crore

Average age: 68, two years above the global average

Youngest billionaires: Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur (Razorpay), both aged 34 with Rs 8,643 crore

Youngest globally: Wang Zelong of China, aged 29, also worth Rs 8,643 crore

There are 22 Indian women on the list with a combined net worth of Rs 9 trillion.

Top sectors in India

Healthcare: 53 billionaires

Consumer goods: 35

Industrial products: 32

India vs China and the US

United States: 870 billionaires

China: 823

India: 284

India added 45 new faces this year. In terms of wealth growth, 130 Indians saw an increase, compared to 285 in China and 544 in the US. Indian billionaires’ wealth rose 10% year-on-year, compared to 9% in China and 27% in the US.

Biggest Indian wealth gainers

Gautam Adani: Up Rs 1 trillion

Irfan Razack (Prestige Group): 167% rise

Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group): Up Rs 44,944 crore

Sanjay and Alpana Dangi: 80% increase