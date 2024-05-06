Canada to send 35,700 Super Visa invitations to parents from May 21

Starting from May 21, Canada will extend invitations to 35,700 potential sponsors who submitted forms in 2020 to sponsor their parents and grandparents. Here’s what you need to know:
Invitation process
— Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will send invitations over approximately two weeks.
— If you submitted a form in 2020, keep an eye on your email for updates.
Super Visa for extended visits
If you didn’t submit a form in 2020, there's still an option for your parents or grandparents to visit Canada for an extended period using a Super Visa:
— The Super Visa allows visits for up to 5 years at a time, extendable while in Canada.
— It provides multiple entries over a period of up to 10 years.
Eligibility criteria
To be eligible for a Super Visa, the host must:
— Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian.
— Provide appropriate documentation.
Super visa details
- The Super Visa is a multiple-entry temporary resident visa (TRV) valid for up to ten years.
- Each visit allows a stay of up to 5 years.
- It is different from a visitor visa which allows a maximum stay of six months.
Application process
— Only biological or adopted children can apply as hosts.
— Registered Indian hosts do not need additional proof beyond the Certificate of Indian Status.
Financial support and health insurance
— Hosts must demonstrate financial ability based on set criteria.
— Parents or grandparents must have valid health insurance from a certified provider.