Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canada to send 35,700 Super Visa invitations to parents from May 21

Canada to send 35,700 Super Visa invitations to parents from May 21

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will send invitations over approximately two weeks

Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Starting from May 21, Canada will extend invitations to 35,700 potential sponsors who submitted forms in 2020 to sponsor their parents and grandparents. Here’s what you need to know:

Invitation process

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


— Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will send invitations over approximately two weeks.
— If you submitted a form in 2020, keep an eye on your email for updates.

Super Visa for extended visits

If you didn’t submit a form in 2020, there's still an option for your parents or grandparents to visit Canada for an extended period using a Super Visa:

— The Super Visa allows visits for up to 5 years at a time, extendable while in Canada.
— It provides multiple entries over a period of up to 10 years.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for a Super Visa, the host must:

— Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian.
— Provide appropriate documentation.

Super visa details

- The Super Visa is a multiple-entry temporary resident visa (TRV) valid for up to ten years.
- Each visit allows a stay of up to 5 years.
- It is different from a visitor visa which allows a maximum stay of six months.

Application process

— Only biological or adopted children can apply as hosts.
— Registered Indian hosts do not need additional proof beyond the Certificate of Indian Status.

Financial support and health insurance

— Hosts must demonstrate financial ability based on set criteria.
— Parents or grandparents must have valid health insurance from a certified provider.

Also Read

IPL 2024: LSG vs CSK head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

Home loan outstanding up by Rs 10 lakh cr: What does this mean?

Sequence of returns' big impact on final corpus

Have some risk appetite? Invest in highly rated company fixed deposits

ACKO launches ambulance-booking feature on app: Know more

Scrap your old car, save on your next buy: What states offer as rebate

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Personal Finance CanadaIndia-Canada

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story