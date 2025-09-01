CBDT eases black money rules: Why experts are calling it a pragmatic move

The Income Tax department has relaxed provisions under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 (BMA). Individuals with small-value foreign assets will not face penalty or prosecution under certain conditions, according to fresh instructions issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

What has changed

CBDT has clarified that prosecution under Sections 49 and 50 of the BMA will not be initiated if penalty under Sections 42 and 43 is not imposed. The relief covers undisclosed foreign assets, excluding immovable property, provided their combined value does not exceed Rs 20 lakh during a financial year.

This amendment flows from the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, which revised the exemption threshold from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Broader coverage of assets The new threshold offers practical relief, particularly for professionals with global financial exposure. “The increase from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh offers substantial relief for taxpayers, especially salaried professionals, NRIs, and globally mobile individuals,” said Niyati Shah, chartered accountant & vertical head – personal tax at 1 Finance. She explained that the relief primarily covers financial assets such as foreign bank accounts, ESOPs, mutual funds, and pension holdings, while immovable property remains outside the scope.

Compliance and misuse concerns The higher limit is also expected to ease compliance burdens. “This relaxation will significantly reduce compliance stress and avoid minor litigation for individuals with small, unintentional non-disclosures of foreign assets,” Shah noted. Concerns that the rule might be misused by splitting assets were dismissed. Shah pointed out that the Rs 20 lakh cap applies to the aggregate peak value of all assets, so “asset-splitting is ineffective.” She added that deliberate concealment or structuring can still attract penalties and prosecution. Policy intent Experts believe the government’s stance reflects pragmatism rather than leniency.