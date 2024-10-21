'Choose France Tour 2024': A chance for Indian students to study in Europe

Want to study in France? Here's an opportunity for Indian students. The French government, alongside Campus France, launched the "Choose France Tour 2024" on Saturday. Through this initiative, France hopes to attract Indian talent. The tour, spanning five cities, will run until October 27.

No, it’s not. "Knowledge of the French language is not a requirement for choosing France. More than 1,700 degrees in France are fully taught in English," said Ambassador Mathou.

“For students who want a wider choice of subjects for their higher education, we have created international classes (Classes Internationales), enabling Indian students to learn the French language while at the same time making progress in their chosen field of study,” he added.

Why choose France?

Currently, France is home to 250,000 international students, including 10,000 from India, according to official data.

The tour, bringing together over 50 French universities and educational institutions, will attempt to create a strong connection between Indian students and French academic opportunities. "France is also home to more than 600 French companies in India, employing over 400,000 people, which makes studying in the country a promising option for Indian students looking to boost their career prospects," Campus France said in a statement.

“Choosing France for higher education means opting for a guarantee of quality and excellence that will strengthen your career,” French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said. “French universities are world-class, with France ranked third globally in the Shanghai Ranking. We also have 76 Nobel laureates and 15 Fields medal winners,” Mathou added.

The ‘Choose France Tour’ is being held across five cities:

October 19: Mumbai

October 21: Chandigarh

October 23: New Delhi

October 25: Hyderabad

October 27: Bengaluru

Here’s how you can register for the tour:

1. Visit the official Campus France website at (https://www.inde.campusfrance.org/).

2. Click on the "Choose France Tour" option.

3. Fill in your details, including your name, email address, and field of interest.

4. After registration, you’ll receive a code, which can be downloaded and saved. Campus France will then reach out to you with more information.

France offers over 1,700 English-taught programmes in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), management, fashion, gastronomy, social sciences, law, art, music, design, and architecture, according to Campus France.

Top French universities and their rankings

According to the QS World University Ranking 2025, four French institutions are in the top 100 out of 1,503 universities assessed globally:

Paris Sciences et Lettres (PSL) ranks 24th.

Sorbonne University ranks 63rd.

Paris-Saclay University ranks 73rd.

An additional 10 institutions are within the top 500, including:

Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS) de Lyon, 187th

Ecole des Ponts ParisTech, 205th

Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University, 283rd

Paris Cité University, 302nd

Grenoble Alpes University, 334th

Sciences Po Paris, 350th

INSA Lyon, 405th

Montpellier University, 448th

Strasbourg University, 456th

Aix-Marseille University, 481st

France is the 4th most popular country for students in international mobility, after the US, the UK and Australia, and before Germany. France is also the 1st non-English speaking host country for students in international mobility.

Affordability and scholarships

Studying in France is not only accessible but also affordable, with state-funded public universities offering a range of programmes. There are over 500 scholarships available for Indian students, covering various domains to help them achieve their academic goals, according to Campus France.

According to Y-Axis, a visa consultant and immigration firm, tuition fees for Indian students range between €5,000 and €30,000 (approximately Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 27 lakh) per academic year.