Coverage to exclusion: 8 terms to check in a policy before buying insurance

Most people buy insurance based on a conversation with an agent or a quick look at the premium amount. The actual policy document, which determines whether your claim gets paid, is lengthy and often goes unread until something goes wrong. By then, it is too late to ask questions or walk away.

A policy is only useful if you understand what it actually covers. You do not need to read every word. You just need to focus on the right sections. Here’s how to do it step by step.

Step 1: Start with the basics

Every insurance policy has a summary page at the front called the schedule or the declarations page. This is where the most important facts sit in one place:

Name, date of birth and contact details

Coverage amount

Policy number

Policy period

Coverage limits

Type of insurance (life, health, or car) Read this page carefully before anything else. If anything looks different from what you were promised, ask for a correction before making the payment. Agents sometimes adjust numbers at the final stage, and buyers do not notice. For example, if an agent says the cover is Rs. 10 lakh, but the document says Rs. 5 lakh, that is a serious error. Catching it here takes two minutes. Catching it at the hospital is far more painful. Step 2: Read what is covered

This section tells you exactly what the insurer will pay for. In a health plan, covered items typically include hospitalisation, day-care procedures, ambulance charges, and surgery costs. In a term life plan, this section explains when the payout will be made and to whom it will be paid. Step 3: Read the exclusions carefully This is the section most people ignore, and regret later. Exclusions are situations or treatments that the insurer will not cover. In life insurance, some deaths under specific conditions may be excluded. In health insurance, common exclusions include:

Pre-existing illnesses (for a few years)

Cosmetic treatments

Dental procedures

Injuries from adventure sports For example, you buy a health policy without reading the exclusions. Later, you are hospitalised for a knee issue you had for years. Your claim gets rejected because pre-existing conditions were not covered for the first three years.

Some other exclusions include natural disasters such as earthquakes or floods, as well as general wear and tear or maintenance issues. Remember to read this section carefully. If anything is unclear, ask the insurer to explain it in writing before you buy. Step 4: Check waiting period It is the time you must wait after buying a policy before you can make certain claims. Most health insurance plans have a 30-day waiting period for illnesses, except accidents. For pre-existing conditions, the waiting period is usually two to four years. For example, if you have diabetes, related treatments may not be covered in the initial years.

If you buy a policy in January and are diagnosed with a thyroid condition in April, your claim may be rejected. This is because thyroid disorders may have a two-year waiting period under the policy. So even if you are paying premiums, you may not be able to use the coverage immediately. Step 5: Look for sub-limits Sub-limits are caps on specific expenses within your total insurance cover. They are easy to miss but they can reduce your claim amount. The most common sub-limit is on room rent. A policy may offer Rs. 5 lakh cover but limit room rent to Rs. 3,000 per day. If you choose a more expensive room, the insurer cuts the extra amount and reduces the entire claim in the same proportion. These also include doctor fees and treatment costs.

For example, you have a Rs 5 lakh policy with a room rent limit of Rs 3,500 per day. You choose a room costing Rs 7,000 per day. Thus, your final claim amount may be reduced by half, even if your total bill is within the coverage. So, remember to check sub-limits on room rent, ICU charges, and specific treatments. Step 6: Understand the claim process Two things matter most in the claim process. First, check if the policy offers cashless treatment at network hospitals. This means the insurer pays the hospital directly. If your hospital is not in the network, you must pay first and claim later. This process takes time and requires paperwork.

Second, check the claim intimation deadline. Most policies require you to inform the insurer within 24 to 48 hours of hospitalisation. Missing this deadline can lead to a claim being rejected, even if everything else is correct. For example, you were in a minor car accident but informed the insurer only three days later. Your claim was rejected because the policy required notice within 48 hours. Step 7: Look for lines that change real usability The minuscule wordings that we can never see with our naked eyes are the most important ones. Those lines in the policy can make a big difference.

Look for phrases like:

“Up to”

“Subject to”

“As per insurer’s discretion”

“Co-payment applies”

“As per terms” These can reduce how much you actually receive. The more conditions and limits you see, the less flexible the policy is. Save the claim helpline number on your phone as soon as you buy the policy. Step 8: Check the renewal and free-look clauses Before you decide, review these two points. First, check if the policy is guaranteed renewable. This means the insurer cannot refuse renewal if you continue paying the premium. Some policies allow insurers to deny renewal. This can leave you without coverage when you need it most.

Second, check the free-look period. In India, insurers offer 15 to 30 days to review the policy after purchase. If the policy does not match what was promised, you can cancel it and get a refund. Quick checklist before you sign Keep this checklist in mind when you are reading your policy to avoid bigger problems later: Your personal details on the front page are correct

Coverage amount matches what you were quoted

Read the full exclusions list

Know the waiting period for any existing conditions

Check for sub-limits on room rent and surgery

Know the claim intimation deadline

The policy is guaranteed renewable

Note the free-look period deadline FAQs 1. Which policy terms matter most before buying? The terms that matter most in a policy are coverage details, exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles and claim conditions.