Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife buys ₹7.2 cr flat in Mumbai's Chembur

Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty has purchased an apartment in Godrej Sky Terraces, Chembur, for ₹7.18 crore, property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix show.

The deal, registered on February 20, 2026, pertains to a flat in the premium residential project developed by Godrej Properties Limited. The apartment has a total area of 140.86 square metres and comes with two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of ₹35.90 lakh.

As per the agreement for sale, possession of the apartment is scheduled for June 30, 2028.

This purchase adds to the family’s existing holdings within the same development. Earlier, Devisha and Suryakumar Yadav had acquired two other apartments in March 2025. The combined area of those units stands at 424.46 square metres, with a total consideration of ₹21.11 crore and stamp duty of ₹1.26 crore. With the latest acquisition, the cumulative investment in the Chembur-based luxury project now exceeds ₹28 crore, underscoring continued appetite for premium residential real estate in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.