EV insurance: Avoid non-OEM chargers to prevent battery-cover exclusions

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 3.95 per cent of passenger vehicle sales in 2025, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Adding momentum to the shift, India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, entered the EV market with the launch of the e-VITARA on February 17, 2026.

Essential covers remain the same for EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Third-party liability and personal accident cover for the owner-driver are mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Buyers should ideally also opt for own-damage cover.

“A comprehensive policy is necessary to provide protection for damages incurred by accidents, theft, fire, natural disasters, and liability to other people, as required by law,” says Dinesh Mosamkar, senior vice president, consumer underwriting, Tata AIG General Insurance.

Personal accident cover protects the owner-driver against death or disability up to Rs 15 lakh. Buyers can also opt for cover for co-passengers. They can choose add-ons such as depreciation shield, consumable expenses cover, roadside assistance and so on.

EV-specific add-ons

An EV owner must ensure that the battery and its related systems are well protected. “Since EVs rely on a battery for propulsion, protection cover for the traction battery, battery management system, and EV drive system is crucial,” says Rakesh Kaul, chief distribution officer, retail business, Bajaj General Insurance.