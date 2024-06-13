Curtains to ventilation: How to protect your home in extreme heat

At least eight people have died of suspected sun stroke in Odisha in the last three days. Officials say India is in the middle of the longest heat wave it has seen since records began. Temperatures have crossed 50 degrees Celsius in some areas recently.





Protecting your home from heat involves design and planning. "Selecting the appropriate wall covering can effectively prevent the house from becoming a miniature greenhouse," says Roshni Kshirsagar, partner at SJK Architects, a design firm in Mumbai. "Regarding windows, particularly those facing west and south, it is advisable to keep the blinds closed from late morning until early evening to diminish glare and uphold cooler room temperatures.

"Opting for lightweight materials like cotton instead of heavier, darker options is another commendable approach, as it facilitates airflow while minimising glare. Additionally, bamboo blinds, available in a plethora of patterns and colours, offer both functionality and aesthetic appeal whilst adding a little summer touch to the home," says Kshirsagar.



“Opting for lightweight materials like cotton instead of heavier, darker options is another commendable approach, as it facilitates airflow while minimising glare. Additionally, bamboo blinds, available in a plethora of patterns and colours, offer both functionality and aesthetic appeal whilst adding a little summer touch to the home,” says Kshirsagar.

“As the temperatures soar, our homes can become sweltering heat traps. But with the right beddings, you can turn your bedroom into a refreshing oasis,” says Sarita Handa, founder and chairperson of Sarita Handa, a home décor company.

“Opt for lightweight and light coloured bedding made from natural, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, cotton linen, or bamboo. Consider sheets in pastel shades, white, or soft blues and greens that visually evoke a sense of coolness and serenity. You can also add a touch of summer freshness with fabrics like voile, muslin, or gauze,” she says.



Communities and neighbourhoods can learn from Stonecraft Woods in Shamshabad, a residential community in Hyderabad that claims to have one of the largest Miyawaki forests in the world. “Miyawaki method of afforestation is one of the best natural techniques for combating heat in urban spaces. It can be a great long-term strategy to combat rising temperatures in your area,” says Kirthi Chilukuri, chief executive officer and managing director of Stonecraft.

“Shamshabads’ Miyawaki forest took over three years to mature and it has shown a significant drop of 3-4 degrees in temperature compared to the surrounding areas. Miyawaki forests improve air quality: The dense vegetation acts as a natural air filter, potentially reducing heat-trapping pollutants,” he says.



The Miyawaki method of afforestation can be applied to even small areas like backyards. “All one needs is a 12’x12’ parcel of land, where one can plant a 4x4 grid of 16-20 plants. That is the minimum size of land required to cultivate a Miyawaki plantation,” says Chilukuri.

Using traditional techniques of construction will keep a house cool. “To save energy and to provide natural cooling there are lots of materials and material technologies that we can employ that provide respite from heat,” says Hiloni Sutaria, an architect and founder of HSC Designs in Ahmedabad.

“Terracotta tiles or clay tiles have been used traditionally as providing insulation on roofs and now the same material is also being used in walls to decrease heat load in buildings. Other traditional materials which help decrease the heat load are khus sheets which are now being adapted into furniture and being used to decrease heat load. Apart from this, we usually use climatic simulations to design spaces such that you can use local materials in optimum ways to decrease heat load in spaces.”







ALSO READ: Monsoon may weaken, worsening heat wave conditions in North India Real estate developers are using radiant cooling in their projects. “When incorporating radiant cooling and natural ventilation systems into the design and architecture of a project, several key considerations should be taken into account,” Abhishek Garodia, managing director of MD Garodia real estate group.

“The foremost solution to incorporate radiant cooling is the orientation of the structure itself. Orientation plays a crucial role in maximising natural cooling and ventilation. Orienting the building to take advantage of prevailing winds and sunlight patterns can facilitate natural airflow and passive cooling. Additionally, optimising the layout to promote cross-ventilation and airflow throughout the interior spaces can enhance comfort levels without relying heavily on mechanical systems. Opting for operable windows, louvers, and vents to promote natural ventilation and airflow within the home, positioning windows strategically to capture breezes and create cross-ventilation pathways makes a big difference with enhancing airflow and ventilation.”







Combating extreme heat in cities requires a multi-faceted approach. Proper insulation of walls and ceilings can prevent heat from seeping into your home, keeping indoor temperatures more stable and comfortable can be tackled by having columns and beams as a part of interior structure, meanwhile having slabs cantilevered with blockwork used around it can insulate the structure much more efficiently as concrete of columns and beams is much more conductive of heat as compared to blockwork.