DA hike announced for government employees in these states: Check details

The hike is expected to benefit millions, including teachers, health care professionals, police personnel, administrative staff, among others

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:19 AM IST
The West Bengal government has announced a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees from April 1. The hike is expected to benefit more than one million government employees and pensioners.
 
Manoj Pant, additional chief secretary to the government of West Bengal, in a letter dated June 11 said that Governor CV Ananda Bose was “pleased” to increase the DA.

Government employees will receive the increased DA starting April, with the adjustment reflected in their July salary. The total DA for state government employees and pensioners in West Bengal will now stand at 42 per cent of their basic pay or pension.
 
The Sikkim government has also hiked DA by 4 per cent for its employees and pensioners, with effect from July 1. The decision was taken during the first cabinet meeting of the new Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government on Monday. The increase in DA will have an impact of Rs 174.6 crore on the state exchequer in FY25.
 
Recently, there has been a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, bringing it up to 50 per cent. Similarly, dearness relief (DR) for central government pensioners has also seen a 4 per cent hike, reaching 50 per cent. These adjustments are effective from January 1, 2024.
 
Following the total DA hike reaching 50 per cent of basic pay for central government employees, groups representing them have started demanding for constituting the 8th Pay Commission. 

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

