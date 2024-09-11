DDA housing scheme: Over 1,100 flats sold in just 4 hours of booking period

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has witnessed an overwhelming response to its recently launched Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes. In just four hours of the initial booking period, over 1,100 flats were sold across various locations in Delhi.

In Rohini, over 450 flats have been sold, 100 in Ramgarh Colony and all 41 offered flats in Jasola have been sold out, DDA officials said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

More than 350 flats have been sold in Narela, which is encouraging, as the LG has placed significant impetus on civic infrastructure, with many projects in the pipeline, the statement said.

DDA Sasta Ghar Scheme 2024 is a housing scheme for the disposal of about 34,177 flats under LIG and EWS at Narela, Rohini, Siraspur, Ramgarh Colony and Loknayakpuram in different tranches.

The flats were disposed on a first-come-first-serve basis. For EWS category, family income should not exceed Rs 10 lakh annually.According to officials, a total of 750 people registered in the Sasta Ghar in Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 on the first day of registration on August 22.

DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 is a government-sponsored housing scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to middle-income families in Delhi.

DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 is for disposal of approx. 5,531 flats at Narela, Loknayakpuram and Jasola in different tranches.

Under the Dwarka Housing Scheme, DDA offered 173 MIG, HIG and higher category flats in Sector 14, 16B and 19B. Till Tuesday DDA received 1,910 registrations.

In the General Housing Scheme, 5,400 flats are on offer.

Factors Driving Demand:

Affordable Housing : The Sasta Ghar scheme caters to the needs of lower-income groups, making homeownership more accessible.

: The Sasta Ghar scheme caters to the needs of lower-income groups, making homeownership more accessible. Infrastructure Development : Ongoing projects in Narela, such as the education hub, sports complex, and improved connectivity, have boosted its appeal.

: Ongoing projects in Narela, such as the education hub, sports complex, and improved connectivity, have boosted its appeal. Delhi Metro Expansion: The approval for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor has enhanced Narela's location advantage.

Single window enquiries on web site, seamless information to buyers and handing over all property related and ownership documents to the buyer helped generate customer confidence and trust towards the DDA, the statement said.

The DDA's efforts to cater to all sections of society, especially the affordable segments, through the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme, have been well accepted by the general public, it said.

The DDA is committed to provide housing for all by making it affordable, with all necessary physical and social infrastructure, and housing schemes of 2024 are a step in this direction, the statement said.



Further, the DDA continuously endeavours to ensure quality of its inventory and overall upkeep of the housing pockets through regular maintenance, development of green space, safety and security and upgradation of infrastructure, it added.