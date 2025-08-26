Home / Finance / Personal Finance / DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Guide to bidding, payment, what's on offer

The Scheme is titled as "DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 (Mode of disposal: e-Auction)" for sale of available HIG, MIG and LIG flats, and Car/Scooter garages in prime locations of Delhi

DDA
The EMD amount of unsuccessful applicants will be refunded to the same account from which it was received, using the same payment channel.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has officially launched its Premium Housing Scheme 2025, offering high-end apartments across prime locations in the capital. The scheme is being conducted entirely through e-auction, with registration now open on the SBI e-auction platform and applications live on the DDA website.
 
Important Dates
 
  • Registration Starts: August 26, 2025 (11:00 AM) via the DDA e-services portal (eservices.dda.org.in) and SBI’s e-Tender site (dda.etender.sbi/SBI) 
  • Registration Deadline: September 24, 2025 (6:00 PM)
  • Final Submission Deadline: September 26, 2025 (6:00 PM) 
 
What's on offer and price range:
 
Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka and Pitampura, among others are the prime locations at which these HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS flats will be available. 
A non-refundable processing fee of ₹2,500 (incl. GST) is required for each property you wish to bid on. Payment is made via SBI’s secure payment gateway using net banking or NEFT/RTGS
 
Types of Apartments
 
3BHK & 4BHK Premium Flats – targeted at high-income groups (HIG)
 
2BHK Flats – in select sectors of Rohini and Narela
 
Super Built-up Areas: Range from 70 sq. m. to 170+ sq. m.
 
Pricing
 
According to the DDA brochure:
 
Minimum Reserve Prices: ₹1.35 crore – ₹2.9 crore for premium HIG flats
 
What’s Offered & Expected Prices
 
HIG Flats in locales like Vasant Kunj and Dwarka from ₹1.6–2.54 crore.
 
MIG Flats across Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, and Pitampura ranging ₹60 lakh–1.5 crore.
 
LIG Flats in Rohini priced ₹39 lakh–54 lakh.
 
EHS Category Units near Dwarka priced ~₹38.7 lakh.
 
Special SFS Flats in Shalimar Bagh & Rohini near ₹90 lakh–1 crore+.
 
Garage Spaces including car garages (₹3.1–43 lakh) and scooter garages across various delivery points.
 
Registration Amounts (EMD):
 
₹20 lakh for HIG 4BHK
 
₹15 lakh for HIG 3BHK
 
₹10 lakh for MIG/2BHK
 
Final pricing will be determined through online e-auuction bidding.
 
How to Apply
 
Register Online
 
Visit SBI e-Auction Portal
 
Create an account and complete KYC.
 
Deposit EMD (Earnest Money Deposit)
 
Pay via NEFT/RTGS before September 9, 2025.
 
Participate in Auction
 
Shortlisted applicants can bid online during auction days (September 18–20, 2025).
 
Allotment
 
Flats will be allotted to the highest bidder at or above reserve price.
 
Real-Life Math: Example
 
Suppose you bid for a 3BHK flat in Dwarka with a reserve price of ₹1.6 crore.
 
EMD Deposit: ₹15 lakh upfront
 
Winning Bid: ₹1.75 crore
 
Payment Schedule:
 
25% within 7 days of allotment = ₹43.75 lakh
 
Remaining 75% within 90 days = ₹1.31 crore
 
If rented out at ₹50,000/month, the yield is ~3.4% annually—while capital appreciation in Dwarka historically averages 8–10% per year. 
Registration & Payment Process Explained
 
1. Register on the SBI e-Tender Portal
Visit dda.etender.sbi/SBI, create your profile (wait ~30 minutes for activation), and complete the registration form with your details — suitable only for Indian citizens, not entities 
 
2. Pay Application Fee (Participation Fee)
A non-refundable processing fee of ₹2,500 (incl. GST) is required for each property you wish to bid on. Payment is made via SBI’s secure payment gateway using net banking or NEFT/RTGS.The EMD amount of unsuccessful applicants will be refunded to the same account from which it was received, using the same payment channel.
 
3. Upload Your Documents
You must upload your photo, signature, PAN, and Aadhaar as per the portal prompts. Use the "Declaration" section followed by the “Prepare Bid” section to fill and save your application 
 
4. Submit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD)
The portal will display the EMD amount as per property category. Pay it via the SBI gateway; the system shows “INITIATED” if the payment is pending, which you can resolve using the “Re-query” button for status update 
 
5. Final Submission & Bid Participation
Once application, fee, and EMD are in place, click “Final Submission.” You’ll enter the Live Auction Hall, place bids above the starting price (plus increments), and track your rank in real-time 
Eligibility
 
Must be an Indian citizen, 18+ years, with a PAN card.
 
No property ownership restriction → you can own property in Delhi and still apply.
 
Only individuals can apply (no companies, trusts, or societies).
 
Joint applications allowed within family members only (spouse, parents, children, siblings, dependents).
 
Garages can be bid only by original allottees/legal heirs/flat owners from same locality
 
Payment Terms
 
Full payment due in 60 days from allotment letter.
 
Extension:
 
+30 days with 10% annual simple interest.
 
Further up to +90 days (with approval) at 14% penal interest, provided at least 25% of price is paid.
 
PwD allottees special option:
 
Can pay 25% upfront, balance via EMIs up to 15 years at 10% simple interest.
 
Get 5% rebate (up to ₹1 lakh) on bid value.
 
But cannot sell/transfer before 15 years.
 
Maintenance & RWA Membership
 
  • Buyers must become members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWA).
  • Maintenance charges not included in reserve price → collected separately at allotment.
  • For Dwarka MIG flats → corpus fund system (capital maintenance via interest earned).
 
Possession & Conveyance
 
Possession only after full payment & documentation.
 
If possession not taken within 3 months → watch & ward charges apply.
 
Conveyance deed executed only in original allottee’s name after possession.
 
No sale/transfer allowed before deed registration.
 
Important Conditions
 
Flats offered strictly on “as is where is” basis.
 
No structural alterations allowed.
 
Garages only for parking use (not for shops or other use).
 
DDA reserves full rights to accept/reject bids or withdraw flats.
 
Misrepresentation/false info → cancellation + forfeiture of entire amount.
   

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :DDA

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

