DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Guide to bidding, payment, what's on offer

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has officially launched its Premium Housing Scheme 2025, offering high-end apartments across prime locations in the capital. The scheme is being conducted entirely through e-auction, with registration now open on the SBI e-auction platform and applications live on the DDA website.

Important Dates

Registration Starts: August 26, 2025 (11:00 AM) via the DDA e-services portal (eservices.dda.org.in) and SBI’s e-Tender site (dda.etender.sbi/SBI)

Registration Deadline: September 24, 2025 (6:00 PM)

Final Submission Deadline: September 26, 2025 (6:00 PM)

What's on offer and price range:

Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka and Pitampura, among others are the prime locations at which these HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS flats will be available.

A non-refundable processing fee of ₹2,500 (incl. GST) is required for each property you wish to bid on. Payment is made via SBI’s secure payment gateway using net banking or NEFT/RTGS Types of Apartments 3BHK & 4BHK Premium Flats – targeted at high-income groups (HIG) 2BHK Flats – in select sectors of Rohini and Narela Super Built-up Areas: Range from 70 sq. m. to 170+ sq. m. Pricing According to the DDA brochure: Minimum Reserve Prices: ₹1.35 crore – ₹2.9 crore for premium HIG flats What’s Offered & Expected Prices HIG Flats in locales like Vasant Kunj and Dwarka from ₹1.6–2.54 crore.

MIG Flats across Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, and Pitampura ranging ₹60 lakh–1.5 crore. LIG Flats in Rohini priced ₹39 lakh–54 lakh. EHS Category Units near Dwarka priced ~₹38.7 lakh. Special SFS Flats in Shalimar Bagh & Rohini near ₹90 lakh–1 crore+. Garage Spaces including car garages (₹3.1–43 lakh) and scooter garages across various delivery points. Registration Amounts (EMD): ₹20 lakh for HIG 4BHK ₹15 lakh for HIG 3BHK ₹10 lakh for MIG/2BHK Final pricing will be determined through online e-auuction bidding. How to Apply Register Online Visit SBI e-Auction Portal

Create an account and complete KYC. Deposit EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) Pay via NEFT/RTGS before September 9, 2025. Participate in Auction Shortlisted applicants can bid online during auction days (September 18–20, 2025). Allotment Flats will be allotted to the highest bidder at or above reserve price. Real-Life Math: Example Suppose you bid for a 3BHK flat in Dwarka with a reserve price of ₹1.6 crore. EMD Deposit: ₹15 lakh upfront Winning Bid: ₹1.75 crore Payment Schedule: 25% within 7 days of allotment = ₹43.75 lakh Remaining 75% within 90 days = ₹1.31 crore

Registration & Payment Process Explained 1. Register on the SBI e-Tender Portal Visit dda.etender.sbi/SBI, create your profile (wait ~30 minutes for activation), and complete the registration form with your details — suitable only for Indian citizens, not entities 2. Pay Application Fee (Participation Fee) A non-refundable processing fee of ₹2,500 (incl. GST) is required for each property you wish to bid on. Payment is made via SBI’s secure payment gateway using net banking or NEFT/RTGS.The EMD amount of unsuccessful applicants will be refunded to the same account from which it was received, using the same payment channel. If rented out at ₹50,000/month, the yield is ~3.4% annually—while capital appreciation in Dwarka historically averages 8–10% per year.

3. Upload Your Documents You must upload your photo, signature, PAN, and Aadhaar as per the portal prompts. Use the "Declaration" section followed by the “Prepare Bid” section to fill and save your application 4. Submit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) The portal will display the EMD amount as per property category. Pay it via the SBI gateway; the system shows “INITIATED” if the payment is pending, which you can resolve using the “Re-query” button for status update 5. Final Submission & Bid Participation Eligibility Once application, fee, and EMD are in place, click “Final Submission.” You’ll enter the Live Auction Hall, place bids above the starting price (plus increments), and track your rank in real-time

Must be an Indian citizen, 18+ years, with a PAN card. No property ownership restriction → you can own property in Delhi and still apply. Only individuals can apply (no companies, trusts, or societies). Joint applications allowed within family members only (spouse, parents, children, siblings, dependents). Garages can be bid only by original allottees/legal heirs/flat owners from same locality Payment Terms Full payment due in 60 days from allotment letter. Extension: +30 days with 10% annual simple interest. Further up to +90 days (with approval) at 14% penal interest, provided at least 25% of price is paid.

PwD allottees special option: Can pay 25% upfront, balance via EMIs up to 15 years at 10% simple interest. Get 5% rebate (up to ₹1 lakh) on bid value. But cannot sell/transfer before 15 years. Maintenance & RWA Membership Buyers must become members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWA).

Maintenance charges not included in reserve price → collected separately at allotment.

For Dwarka MIG flats → corpus fund system (capital maintenance via interest earned). Possession & Conveyance Possession only after full payment & documentation. If possession not taken within 3 months → watch & ward charges apply.