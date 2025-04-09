Debt funds outlook: Fund category must match horizon, risk appetite

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6 per cent on April 9, its second consecutive reduction following the 25 bps cut on February 7. It also shifted its monetary policy stance from “neutral” to “accommodative”, indicating the possibility of further easing to support economic growth amid global uncertainties.

Outlook on interest rates

Fund managers foresee two more rate cuts of 25 bps each in the coming policies. “There will be a cumulative rate cut of 100 bps in this cycle, resulting in a terminal repo rate of 5.5 per cent over the next 3–6 months,” says Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, chief investment officer – fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

Sneha Pandey, fund manager – fixed income, Quantum Asset Management Company (AMC), expects the next cut in June 2025. “A rate cut in the August 2025 policy will depend on the evolving growth-inflation dynamics,” she says. The 10-year benchmark yield has already declined by nearly 60 bps over the past year—from a peak of 7.10–7.15 per cent to around 6.45 per cent. “With an additional 25–50 bps in rate cuts, the 10-year benchmark yield could trade in the range of 6.25–6.40 per cent levels in the first half of this financial year,” says Devang Shah, head – fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund.

Jajoo expects the 10-year government security (G-Sec) yield to approach 6 per cent. Long-duration funds retain appeal With yields set to fall further, long-duration funds remain appealing after the policy announcement. “This trade has some way to go,” says Jajoo. Shah, however, advises caution. “The interest-rate cut cycle is likely to be shallow. Once the 20–25 bps rally has happened and government bond yields touch 6.25 per cent, investors should look at alternative options,” he says. Medium, low-duration funds: Still relevant RBI infusing around Rs 7.5 lakh crore in liquidity—and possibly more in the future—the short- to medium-term corporate bond market is expected to benefit. “This huge liquidity surplus augurs well for the medium-term corporate bond space,” says Shah. With theinfusing around Rs 7.5 lakh crore in liquidity—and possibly more in the future—the short- to medium-term corporate bond market is expected to benefit. “This huge liquidity surplus augurs well for the medium-term corporate bond space,” says Shah.

Short-duration funds also remain well-placed. “Money market rates have been falling. Short-duration funds have given good returns in the past year. This trend is likely to continue. They are also giving good yields at present,” says Jajoo. Shah recommends low-duration funds for short-term investments. Pandey suggests liquid funds for investors with a low risk appetite and shorter horizons. “These funds offer stability and quick access to funds,” she says. Dynamic bond funds for flexibility Dynamic bond funds are suited for this environment of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. “Maintaining agility in the current economic landscape is crucial. Dynamic bond funds are well suited for long-term investors in this period of market volatility. These funds actively adjust to interest-rate movements, strategically shifting between short- and long-term bonds while balancing risk through a mix of government and corporate securities,” says Pandey.