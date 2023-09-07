Definition to deadline: What to know about advanced tax payment

reported this week. After analysing "significant transaction" data of two financial years, the department identified some 2.5 million cases where high-income taxpayers with high-value purchases did not pay AT in FY23. It's important to know AT rules to avoid getting a notice later. The Income Tax (I-T) department wrote to some 500,000 taxpayers in April and August over "zero" and "lower” advance tax (AT) payments, Business Standardthis week. After analysing "significant transaction" data of two financial years, the department identified some 2.5 million cases where high-income taxpayers with high-value purchases did not pay AT in FY23. It's important to know AT rules to avoid getting a notice later.

What is advance tax



Certain assessees are required to pay their tax liability in advance in specific quarterly installments rather than in a lump-sum payment at the end of a financial year. "The origin of this is the 'pay-as-you-earn' scheme, and the objective appears to be to facilitate early collection of taxes as well as to avoid the hardship of finding huge funds to pay the tax," says Rubal Bansal Maini, patrner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India.

"The AT has to be paid by all corporate assesses, for non-corporate assesses AT is payable only where the likely tax payable for the year is Rs 10000 or more," says Pallav Pradyumn Narang, partner at CNK, a chartered accountancy firm.



Rules for salaried individuals

Some salaried individuals have to pay AT. "However, it only applies if the individual has income in addition to his salary and the tax on such income is in excess of Rs 10,000," says Ankit Jain, partner at Ved Jain & Associates, a chartered accountancy firm.



Even then an employee can avoid AT by declaring this income with her employer, who can deduct additional tax evenly from the employee's monthly salary.





ALSO READ: Continue with PPF, SCSS, SSY, term and health cover under new tax regime Employers are legally obligated to deduct tax at source (TDS) from an employee’s salary if it exceeds the basic tax exemption limit. "Note that when estimating tax liability for AT purposes, prepaid taxes like TDS or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) are subtracted from the calculated tax liability. However, if an employee fails to provide details of other income or deductions to their employer, it can result in a short deduction of TDS. This, in turn, can lead to an AT liability that needs to be settled later," says Dipen Mittal, deputy general manager (DGM) at Taxmann, an online source for researching taxes.



If you have changed jobs, then check the tax computation and inform the new employer. "If they are not deducting tax as they should be, the individual can take the matter into their own hands and pay the tax on their own to avoid the interest on non-payment of AT," says Archit Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) of Clear, a tax and financial services software platform.



Professionals

AT payments are generally paid in installments every quarter on or before due dates, failing which the taxpayer would be subjected to certain interest consequences. "However, specified professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, etc. having opted for the presumptive scheme under Section 44AD or 44ADA of the IT Act would be required to pay their entire AT liability in one installment (vis-à-vis quarterly installments applicable to other taxpayers) on or before the March 15 of the relevant financial year," says Suresh Surana, founder of RSM India, a network of assurance, tax and consulting experts.



"Any amount paid by way of AT on or before March 31 shall also be treated as AT paid during the financial year ending on that day," says Maini.

The preemptive income scheme is applicable only to ‘resident assessee’ whose total gross receipts of profession do not exceed Rs 50 lakhs. If the amount of cash received during the previous year does not exceed 5 per cent of the total gross receipt of such year, then the threshold limit for total gross receipt shall be taken as Rs 75 lakh instead of Rs 50 lakh, effective AY 2024–25.



Non-resident Indians (NRIs)

NRIs are only liable to pay income tax in India on income derived from Indian sources. If their tax liability exceeds Rs 10,000 in a financial year, they are obligated to pay AT tax. Failure to do so results in the imposition of interest under Sections 234B and 234C. "Additionally, when an NRI receives salary income in India, whether directly or on their behalf, it becomes subject to Indian tax regulations. This income is taxed according to the applicable slab rate for the individual," says Prateek Goyal, partner at MV Kini, a law firm.







ALSO READ: Income Tax dept operationalises board for Advance Rulings in Delhi, Mumbai Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) between India and other countries are a critical consideration for non-residents. "If such an agreement is in place, the DTAA provisions can supersede the Income Tax Act provisions if they are more favourable to the taxpayer. Hence, it is essential to carefully evaluate the DTAA provisions, as they can significantly impact tax liability," says Mittal.



Any person making payments to a non-resident must withhold tax at the prescribed rates if such payments are taxable in India. "Non-residents should be well-informed about withholding tax implications because it is factored in when calculating estimated tax liability for AT purposes," Mittal adds.

Senior citizens



Senior citizens residing in India are not obligated to pay AT, but conditions apply. "A resident senior citizen (that is an individual of the age of 60 years or above) not having any income from a business or profession is not liable to pay AT," says Maneet Pal Singh, partner at I P Pasricha, a chartered accountancy firm.

It is essential to note that this benefit is extended exclusively to senior citizens who are residents of India. In contrast, non-resident senior citizens, regardless of the nature of their income, are liable to pay AT. Mittal says, "This means that even if the income of non-resident senior citizens solely comes from sources like investments, they are still required to adhere to AT provisions."



This ‘pay as they earn’ advance tax is actually to your advantage. You can plan your cash flow better. This will put less unnecessary pressure on taxpayers. Jain says, "Failure to pay advance tax or underpayment may result in penal interest under sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act. Interestingly, missing a payment by a single day in a quarter adds an interest liability of 3 per cent immediately."

Accurately estimating the total income and tax liability for the financial year and timely payment of advance tax installments are two important things taxpayers should keep in mind to avoid paying interest and penalties. "Remember, there's no interest for any shortfall in the payment of AT, if it is on account of unexpected or underestimated capital gains or speculative income. Interest is calculated as per simple interest calculation," says Singh.