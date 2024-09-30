Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India to give 100,000 free visas to foreign tourists: What you must know

The free visa offer is part of the Ministry of Tourism's new "Chalo India" campaign

Taj Mahal
Photo: PTI
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 12:10 PM IST
India is set to offer 100,000 free visas to foreign tourists as part of the Ministry of Tourism’s new “Chalo India” campaign. This initiative, revealed during the World Tourism Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, seeks to boost international tourism by encouraging the Indian diaspora to promote the country abroad.

What is the Chalo India campaign?

The Chalo India campaign is designed to leverage the influence of the Indian diaspora, encouraging them to serve as cultural ambassadors for India. "With more than 300 million overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural ambassadors," Ministry of Tourism said.

Under this scheme, Indian diaspora members can invite at least five foreign friends to visit India, with no upper limit on the number of invitations. For every visitor they successfully attract, the diaspora members will be rewarded. The campaign will be supported through a dedicated website where participants can create accounts, track their contributions, and stay updated on the programme.

How does the campaign work?

The process for diaspora members to participate in the Chalo India campaign is straightforward. Here are the steps involved:

Step 1: Create an account on the Chalo India website  
Step 2: Receive unique codes from the platform on your registered mobile number
Step 3: Share the details of your foreign friends on the platform  
Step 4: Encourage your foreign friends to travel to India  
Step 5: Receive rewards when your friends travel to India  

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat placed his bet on India's growing infrastructure to support the campaign's success. "With 500 new air routes, 150 new airports, and a robust network of Vande Bharat trains, India is more connected than ever before. Our G20 presidency has showcased over 60 destinations to the world, giving unprecedented visibility to Indian tourism,” he said.

He added, "Tourism in India is not just about the big cities or well-known landmarks. It’s about the people and the places that tell the story of our country. From the rural charm of our villages to the hustle and bustle of our cities, we are committed to offering diverse experiences for every traveller.”

When will the visas be available?

While the government has not yet confirmed the start date for issuing the free visas, preparations are underway to ensure the success of the Chalo India programme. Multiple ministries, including those of tourism, culture, civil aviation, railways, and road transport, will work together to compile a master list of tourist sites. This list will include well-known landmarks as well as lesser-known destinations to encourage private investment and further development of the sector, according to the government.

“In the next three years, the all-round development of these tourist sites, which will be included in the master list as new tourist destinations, will be taken up on priority,” Shekhawat explained.

The popular “Dekho Apna Desh” sites, known for promoting domestic tourism, will also be incorporated into the campaign.
First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

