Uttarakhand govt's scheme helps 15 youth land high-paying jobs in Germany

Fifteen young men and women from Uttarakhand have secured jobs paying up to ~3.5 lakh per month in Germany's nursing sector while still undergoing training under the state’s skill development scheme Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Unnayan and Vaishvik Rojgar Yojana (MM-KUVRY). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prashant Rawat, a resident of Kotdwar and one of the beneficiaries, is currently employed at a private hospital in Dehradun after completing his General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course. Rawat is now awaiting the completion of his B-2 German language training before departing for Germany, where he will earn ~2.5 to 3.5 lakh per month.

The scheme offers significant cost savings for participants. Avantika, a Dehradun resident, said a similar training course from private institutions could cost up to ~4 lakh. The training programme costs less than half the amount under the Uttarakhand government's programme. The government-run selection process also eliminates the risk of fraud.



Government support and visa arrangements

All selected candidates will receive a two-year work visa for Germany. The training programme, which lasts nearly a year, costs an average of ~1.5 lakh per person. The state government covers 20 per cent of the cost, which also includes visa expenses, said Aastha Sharma, another programme participant from Dehradun.



Career aspirations fulfilled

The scheme has opened new doors for many participants. Kavya Chauhan from Tehri, who initially pursued a BSc in Nursing to get a government job, changed her mind after learning about the opportunity. Praveen Lingwal from Dehradun expressed gratitude, saying the scheme enabled him to fulfill his ambition of working abroad.

"There is no dearth of talent in Uttarakhand. Our youth are known for hard work and honesty. Our effort is to prepare them for global employment by providing them with skills. These youths will not only bring glory to Uttarakhand but also the country. Best wishes to all the training youth for their bright future," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted as saying in an official release.



What is MM-KUVRY

The state government scheme aims to cater to the needs of Uttarakhand people and to significantly accelerate the overseas skilling and placement process through incentives (placement guarantees, and post-placement support), partnerships, and skilling programmes. It seeks to place around 50,000 youth overseas by 2030.

Objectives of scheme

• Upskill youth of the state

• Provide support in the form of incentives and schemes to youth for upskilling and certification

• Create an ecosystem of skilling and placement agencies by working with foreign governments to train and send youth overseas

• Reduce unemployment and raise income levels by opening premium overseas jobs

• Increase remittances to the state