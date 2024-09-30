MakeMyTrip inks pact with 10 airlines to offer 20% off on biz class fares

Online travel company MakeMyTrip has joined forces with leading international airlines to offer up to 20 per cent discounts on business class travel.

Key Highlights: Partner Airlines: Air Astana, Air India, Air India Express, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Vistara are participating in the offer.

Discount: Travelers can enjoy up to 20% off business class fares on the MakeMyTrip platform from September 27 to October 2.

ICICI Bank Offer: ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an additional Rs 10,000 discount.

"The Indian traveller is rapidly evolving, seeking the best at every stage of their travel journey. With the launch of initiatives like the Business Class Fest, we aim to make premium experiences both accessible and rewarding. We are delighted that the travel ecosystem is increasingly looking to us as the preferred platform for premium travellers. We have introduced several new features and initiatives to enhance the travel experience of our customers and will continue to bring more such offerings in the coming months as well,” said Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip.

This partnership aligns with MakeMyTrip's focus on providing premium travel options to its customers, catering to the growing demand for luxury and comfort in international travel.

The number of Indians travelling abroad in a year twice or more has gone up 32 per cent, according to a report by MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip's latest report reveals a 10 per cent rise in searches for international business class flights from 2023 to 2024. The trend, previously linked to lohaul destinations like the USA and UK is now expanding to shorter routes including Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi lead the charts for international travel searches, as per the 'How India Travels Abroad' Report by travel booking platform MakeMyTrip. The report covered the period between June 2023 and May 2024.

Popular destinations such as the UAE, Thailand, and the US, top the chart of the destinations that Indians love to travelling to, with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan leading the emerging destinations chart.