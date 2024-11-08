Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0: The central government is conducting a month-long campaign in November to allow pensioners to submit their digital life certificates (DLC), seeking to help millions of senior citizens.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will organise DLC Campaign 3.0 in 800 cities and districts where pensioners, including those from the central and state governments, EPFO and autonomous bodies, submit DLCs either through digital means or via doorstep services. Door-to-door assistance will be provided for super senior pensioners.

The DoPPW organised a campaign in 37 locations in 2022, generating 1.41 crore DLCs. The campaign in 2023 was extended to 100 locations, with over 1.47 crore DLCs generated.

For pensioners who are unable to access digital platforms, alternative options will continue to be available. They can still submit their certificates through traditional methods, such as visiting pension offices or utilising post office services.

Step-by-step guide for face authentication of DLC using the Jeevan Pramaan app:

Download Aadhaar Face RD App

- Download ‘Aadhaar Face RD’ from the google play store.

- This app by UIDAI supports the back-end processes for the Jeevan Pramaan application.

- Ensure you download the latest supported version (3.6.3) of the Aadhaar Face RD app.

Operator authentication

- Open the Jeevan Pramaan app.

- You will be redirected to the 'operator authentication' page.

- Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and email address.

- Tick the Aadhaar checkbox and click 'Submit'.

OTP verification

- You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number and email.

- Enter the OTP to authenticate your contact details.

First face scan

- After authentication, you will be prompted to enter your name as per Aadhaar.

- The app will ask for camera access to scan your face.

- Accept all the permissions to proceed.

Pensioner authentication

- After scanning your face, you will be taken to the pensioner authentication page.

- Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and optionally your email ID.

- Click 'Submit' and wait for another OTP on your mobile for verification.

Pensioner details

- After submitting the OTP, fill in the pensioner details:

- Name, type of pension, PPO number, Pension account number.

- Select your disbursing agency.

- Verify the required declarations and submit the form.

Final face scan

- You will be prompted for a second face scan for pensioner verification.

- Once the scan is completed, your Digital Life Certificate submission will be confirmed.

- You will receive the Pramaan ID and PPO number as an acknowledgement number on the mobile screen.