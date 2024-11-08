Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Samhi Hotels up 5% on adding upscale hotel in Hyderabad with 170-175 rooms

Samhi Hotels up 5% on adding upscale hotel in Hyderabad with 170-175 rooms

As per the filing, the hotel will be completed through the conversion of an office building located on the main arterial road of Hitec City

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samhi Hotels shares advanced 4.6 per cent in trade on Friday and logged an intraday high at Rs 195.8 per share on BSE. The northward movement in stock can be attributed to the company adding a new hotel to its portfolio by signing a long-term variable lease for an upper upscale hotel of 170-175 rooms in Hyderabad.  
 
Around 11:48 AM, Samhi Hotels shares were up 3.48 per cent at Rs 193.55  per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 79,410.48. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4,265.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 237.8 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 146.6 per share.
 
As per the filing, the hotel will be completed through the conversion of an office building located on the main arterial road of Hitec City. The structure is already completed with 270,000 sq. ft. of built-up area and Samhi will undertake the fit-out work of the building. 
 
"Through this lease agreement, Samhi strengthens its market share in Hyderabad, which has one of India’s largest and fastest-growing office markets. The company already owns and operates 4 hotels with 878 rooms in Hyderabad across segments," the filing read. 
 
The new hotel will be managed by a large international operator. 
 
The company believes on the basis of its FY24 financials, revenue from leased assets contributed 13 per cent to the total revenue. This transaction is likely to achieve the target of more than 20 per cent revenue contribution from leased assets which are significantly more capital efficient.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 79,350, Nifty at 24,100; Oil, financials drag

India bond yields inch lower after Fed rate cut pulls down US Treasury

Niva Bupa IPO Day 2: Subscription hits 71%; GMP stays flat; invest or wait?

Indian Hotels hits new high; surges 6% on strong Q2 operational performance

Sterlite Tech up 7% on emerging L1 bidder for over Rs 1 bn-order from BSNL

 
“I am delighted to announce the signing of a long-term variable lease in Hitec City, Hyderabad. This transaction aligns with our stated strategy of increasing the share of long-term leases for better capital efficiency and higher risk adjusted returns. We are also proud to have executed one of the first office building conversions to a hotel, which opens up a new avenue for our growth. With a quick conversion of this building to an Upper Upscale hotel, we have secured strong growth for our portfolio,” said Ashish Jakhanwala, chairman and managing director, Samhi Hotels 
 
In the past one year, Samhi Hotels shares have gained 22.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22.4 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Here's why this 'X' group stock skyrocketed 14% on November 8; details here

Trent hits 3-month low post Q2 results; share price down 25% in 1 month

Agi Greenpac stock gains 5% after Q2FY25 net profit surges 28% YoY

Reliance Power hits 5% lower circuit; here's what's worrying investors

Page Industries hits 52-wk high on healthy Q2 nos; declares Rs 250 dividend

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50MARKETS TODAYMarkets

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story