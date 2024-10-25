Diwali 2024: Get Amazon vouchers worth Rs 1,500 on credit card activation

With Diwali round the corner, online marketplace for consumer credit and a free credit score platform Paisabazaar launched special festive offers for select credit cards. The announcement came on Thursday, with the offers available exclusively on the Paisabazaar platform during the Diwali season.

What are the offers?

Paisabazaar is offering gift vouchers upon activation of certain credit cards. For select cards from American Express and HSBC, consumers will receive a Rs 1,500 Amazon voucher after activating their new credit card. The eligible cards include:

>American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card

>American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card

>HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card

>HSBC Live+ Credit Card

More From This Section

Meanwhile, Rs 1,000 Amazon vouchers will be available for the following cards:

>HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Metal Edition Credit Card

>HDFC Business Regalia

>HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card

>Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card

>Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card

>ATLAS Credit Card

These vouchers, which can be redeemed on Amazon, offer customers an extra perk during the festive season when activating the cards through Paisabazaar’s platform.

“Over the last few years, Paisabazaar has been focussing strongly on simplifying the credit card selection process on its platform,” the company said in its statement. This includes offering a wide range of options, personalised recommendations based on consumer preferences, and a fully digital process to obtain the credit cards.

Paisabazaar currently collaborates with over 10 partner banks and card issuers, offering more than 60 credit card options on its platform. These partnerships allow them to provide a variety of cards suited to different lifestyles and preferences.