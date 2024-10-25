Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Use EMI to shop at Blinkit for orders above Rs 2,999: Here's how

Blinkit's EMI feature aims to boost customer loyalty by providing flexible payment options for higher-value orders

Blinkit
Blinkit(Photo: Shuttetstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Quick commerce firm Blinkit has launched an EMI service for all orders above Rs 2,999, except gold and silver coins. Albinder Dhindsa, the company’s chief executive officer, said the service will assist customers in managing expenses.
 
Blinkit earlier this week launched Seller Hub, a platform that allows brands to manage their presence on the platform independently.
 
Customers who have credit cards from these banks can avail of the EMI option. Interest rates charged for EMI option, processing fee by different banks.
 

HDFC Bank:
 
Interest rate: 16 per cent per annum
 
Processing Fee: Rs 199
 
State Bank of India
 
Interest rate: 15 per cent per annum
 
Processing Fee: Rs 99
 
ICICI Bank:
 
Interest rate: 15.99 per cent per annum
 
Processing Fee: Rs 199
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank:
 
Interest rate: 16 per cent per annum
 
Processing Fee: Rs 199
 
Axis Bank:
 
Interest rate: 16 per cent per annum
 
Processing Fee: 1 per cent of the loan amount
 
RBL Bank:
 
Interest rate: 13 per cent per annum
 
Processing Fee: Rs 199
 
CITI Bank:
 
Interest rate: 16 per cent per annum
 
Processing Fee: 1 per cent of the loan amount
 
To avail of the EMI option, customers must follow these steps:
 
Add products to cart: Ensure the total value of the selected products in the cart exceeds Rs 2,999.
 
Proceed to checkout: During the checkout process, look for and select the EMI option.
 
Full payment at checkout: Pay the full bill amount when placing the order.
 
EMI processing: Once the payment is completed, the bank will process the EMI conversion within 3-5 days.
 
“We have introduced buying with EMI on Blinkit! EMI options will be applicable on all orders above Rs 2,999 (except orders that contain gold and silver coins) We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers,” said Dhindsa on X (formerly Twitter).
 
Blinkit’s rival Zepto last month introduced instant interest-free checkout for select users on bills up to Rs 5,000. Now, it's inviting customers to join a waitlist for "exclusive early access" to the service.
 
First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

