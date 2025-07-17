E-verification of ITR: Here is how to complete your tax filing process

Why e-verification is important

According to CBDT guidelines, failing to verify your ITR within the deadline renders it invalid. This means your return will not be processed, and it will be considered as if you never filed it. To avoid penalties or loss of refunds, it is essential to verify promptly.

Ways to e-verify your ITR

The Income Tax Department offers several convenient online options:

Aadhaar OTP: Link your Aadhaar to PAN and generate a one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile.

Net banking: Log in to your bank account through net banking and select the ‘e-verify’ option on the e-filing portal.

Bank account EVC: Generate an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) if your bank account is pre-validated.

Demat account EVC: For investors, the EVC can also be generated via your demat account.

Digital signature certificate (DSC): Mandatory for certain taxpayers such as companies and professionals under audit. ALSO READ | Guide to filing tax return: View all your financial activities in one place Mandatory for certain taxpayers such as companies and professionals under audit.

Step-by-step guide to e-verify

Here’s how you can e-verify using Aadhaar OTP:

Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in).

Go to ‘e-File’ > ‘Income Tax Returns’ > ‘e-Verify Return’.



Select ‘I would like to e-verify using OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar’. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile. Submit and you will see a success message. Net banking ALSO READ | Income Tax department releases ITR-2, ITR-3 excel utilities for AY26 Here’s how you can verify through your bank account: On the e-Verify page of the Income Tax portal, select ‘Through Net Banking’ and click Continue.



Choose your bank from the list and click Continue.



You will be redirected to your bank’s Net Banking login page. Log in using your credentials.

