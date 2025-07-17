Home / Finance / Personal Finance / E-verification of ITR: Here is how to complete your tax filing process

You must e-verify your ITR within 30 days of filing to complete the process. Here's how to do it easily using Aadhaar OTP, net banking and other online methods.

income-tax, tax filing, e-filing, tax portal, online, digital, income tax, I-T returns
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is only half the job done. To complete the process, you must verify your return within 30 days of filing. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) offers various electronic methods to e-verify your ITR. Here’s a guide for taxpayers to ensure they do not miss this crucial step.
 

Why e-verification is important

According to CBDT guidelines, failing to verify your ITR within the deadline renders it invalid. This means your return will not be processed, and it will be considered as if you never filed it. To avoid penalties or loss of refunds, it is essential to verify promptly.

Ways to e-verify your ITR

The Income Tax Department offers several convenient online options:

 
Aadhaar OTP: Link your Aadhaar to PAN and generate a one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile.
 
Net banking: Log in to your bank account through net banking and select the ‘e-verify’ option on the e-filing portal.
 
Bank account EVC: Generate an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) if your bank account is pre-validated.
 
Demat account EVC: For investors, the EVC can also be generated via your demat account.
 
Digital signature certificate (DSC): Mandatory for certain taxpayers such as companies and professionals under audit.  ALSO READ | Guide to filing tax return: View all your financial activities in one place

Step-by-step guide to e-verify

 
Here’s how you can e-verify using Aadhaar OTP:
 
  • Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in). 
  • Go to ‘e-File’ > ‘Income Tax Returns’ > ‘e-Verify Return’.

  •  

  • Select ‘I would like to e-verify using OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar’.

  •  

  • Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile.

  •  

  • Submit and you will see a success message.
    •  

    •        Net banking

     
    Here’s how you can verify through your bank account:
     
    • On the e-Verify page of the Income Tax portal, select ‘Through Net Banking’ and click Continue.

    •  

    • Choose your bank from the list and click Continue.

    •  

    • You will be redirected to your bank’s Net Banking login page. Log in using your credentials.

    •  

  • Look for the link to log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal from your bank’s site and click it.

  •  

  • You will be logged out of Net Banking and automatically logged in to the e-Filing portal.

  •  

  • On the e-Filing dashboard, navigate to your ITR/Form and click e-Verify.

  •  

  • A success message will appear with a Transaction ID. Save this ID for future reference. A confirmation will also be sent to your registered email and mobile number.
    •  
    For other methods, the steps are similar but involve selecting the relevant option and authenticating via your bank or demat account.

    First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

