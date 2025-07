Fight scams and spam, report fraudulent messages to govt's Chakshu website

Cybercriminals use fake text messages or emails to lure victims into sharing sensitive banking information. To foil them, the Indian government has introduced Chakshu , an online platform that lets citizens report suspicious messages and calls as well as unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) / spam calls and messages received within the last 30 days and three days, respectively.

What is Chakshu

Chakshu is part of the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) Sanchar Saathi portal . It allows users to flag potential cyber fraud and helps the authorities take action against fraudsters. The initiative is aimed at protecting consumers from scams like fake KYC updates, lottery frauds, or calls seeking OTPs and bank details.

Why reporting matters When you report a fraudulent message or call, it helps the DoT trace and block suspicious phone numbers or websites. This, in turn, protects thousands of others from falling victim to similar scams. With India’s digital payment ecosystem expanding rapidly, collective action by users is crucial to build safer online spaces. How to file complain on Chakshu The reporting process is simple and takes only a few minutes. Step 1: Visit https://sancharsaathi.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the Chakshu option. Step 3: Select ‘Report Suspected Fraud Communication’ Step 4: Fill in details like the sender’s number/email ID, date and time of the message/call, and the content of the message.