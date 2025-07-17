Fight scams and spam, report fraudulent messages to govt's Chakshu website

Why reporting matters

When you report a fraudulent message or call, it helps the DoT trace and block suspicious phone numbers or websites. This, in turn, protects thousands of others from falling victim to similar scams. With India’s digital payment ecosystem expanding rapidly, collective action by users is crucial to build safer online spaces.

How to file complain on Chakshu

The reporting process is simple and takes only a few minutes.

Step 1: Visit https://sancharsaathi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Chakshu option.

Step 3: Select ‘Report Suspected Fraud Communication’

Step 4: Fill in details like the sender’s number/email ID, date and time of the message/call, and the content of the message.