Earning well, still broke: CA explains reason for techie's financial stress

Indian working professionals would regard an annual salary package of Rs 40 lakh as financial bliss. But even that kind of money won't be enough without financial planning, according to a social media post by chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik.

Kaushik wrote about a 32-year-old Mumbai-based IT professional who is financially stretched despite earning Rs 2,20,000 as monthly salary. The reason? Lifestyle, loans, and limited investments.

The breakdown: Where the money really goes

Here’s how the IT professional spends his salary:

-Housing equated monthly installment (EMI): Rs 1,12,000 for a Rs 1.25 crore loan on a Rs 1.5 crore flat in Mulund, Mumbai