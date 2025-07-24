Now book Eiffel Tower, Desert Safari & more in INR-right from MakeMyTrip"

Planning a global holiday just got a lot simpler—and smarter—for Indian travellers.

MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel platform, has officially stepped into the global experiences space with the launch of its Tours and Attractions Booking Platform. This new addition gives Indian users access to over 200,000 bookable experiences across 1,100 cities in 130 countries, from cultural city walks to adrenaline-packed adventures.

According to Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, the rationale behind this move is deeply consumer-centric:

“Experiences account for a significant share of spending when Indians travel overseas, yet discovering and booking them remains one of the most fragmented aspects of the journey.”

" The Tours and Attractions booking platform addresses a key traveller insight: Indian outbound tourists often struggle with scattered information, foreign currency pricing, and disjointed planning tools when booking experiences. By bringing everything together in one seamless interface, MakeMyTrip aims to remove friction and bring clarity to global experience planning," the company said in a statement. And he’s not wrong. From entrance tickets and local guides to adventure activities, the cost of in-destination experiences often surprises even the most budget-savvy travellers. Add to that the confusion of currency conversion, last-minute availability issues, and unfamiliar platforms—and you've got a planning nightmare.

What This Means for Your Travel Budget Whether you're a solo explorer, a honeymooner, or a family planner, having one platform to browse, compare, and pre-book global experiences in Indian rupees (INR) means: No hidden foreign exchange charges

Better pre-trip budgeting and planning

Lower chances of overpriced last-minute bookings abroad

Peace of mind with 24/7 support across time zones For travellers who use a dedicated “vacation fund” or plan annual trips abroad, this tool allows better control over how much they’ll spend on non-flight and non-hotel expenses—an often-overlooked category in personal travel budgeting. The platform integrates bookings directly into MakeMyTrip’s “MyTrips” dashboard, offering a unified travel planning experience. Now, your Eiffel Tower ticket, Dubai desert safari pass, or Tokyo sumo experience can sit right next to your flight and hotel confirmation—all in one interface.

In a world where experience-based travel is on the rise, this could help users avoid scattered platforms and shady providers, ensuring more value for every rupee spent. Here's a pro tip: Use the "Global Experiences" feature to lock in key activities in INR before departure. This shields your travel budget from currency fluctuations, tourist markups, and impulse overspending at your destination. What you can book: Iconic attractions: Eiffel Tower, Disneyland Paris, Statue of Liberty Adventure activities: Helicopter rides over Hawaii, glacier walks in New Zealand Cultural tours: Sumo wrestling shows in Japan, historical walking tours in Rome