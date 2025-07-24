Home / Finance / Personal Finance / No App? No problem. Zerodha brings mutual fund investing to WhatsApp

No App? No problem. Zerodha brings mutual fund investing to WhatsApp

This initiative empowers investors to buy, sell, and track their mutual fund investments with just a few taps, eliminating the need for a separate application.

Zerodha
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Imagine starting your SIP or checking your mutual fund portfolio with the same ease as texting a friend. That’s what Zerodha Fund House is promising with its latest innovation—a seamless, app-like mutual fund investment journey right inside WhatsApp.
 
 Zerodha Fund House has launched a visual, tap-based investing experience on WhatsApp, allowing users to invest, track, and manage mutual funds without downloading a separate app. The interface is built to be intuitive, eliminating the need to navigate cumbersome text-based chatbots or switch between apps.
 
At a time when most mutual fund investors are juggling multiple apps, logins, and dashboards, Zerodha’s new WhatsApp-based service lets investors:
 
Start Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)
 
Make lump-sum investments
 
Track existing mutual fund portfolios
 
Complete KYC and onboarding for first-time investors
 
All of this happens inside WhatsApp, making it feel less like managing finances and more like a casual conversation—just with bigger financial benefits.
 
As Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, puts it, "This isn't just a new feature; it's a new way to think about managing your investments: conversational, intuitive, and always at your fingertips."
 
This move is not just a UI change—it’s part of a growing shift toward “conversational finance.” Much like how UPI made payments as easy as a tap, the WhatsApp interface for mutual funds could make investing second nature.
 
Vaibhav Jalan, CBO of Zerodha Fund House, explains: “We wanted to provide an interface that is instantly familiar and comfortable. By creating an app-like experience, we’ve built something that users can navigate visually and intuitively.”
 
The WhatsApp investing platform is only available to KYC-verified users, ensuring security and regulatory compliance. 
 
How to Get Started
To begin, just WhatsApp “Hi” to +91-98453 35486, and follow the tap-friendly prompts. First-time users can complete onboarding within minutes. No downloads, no paperwork, no jargon.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Betting on disruption, reforms: Decoding Motilal Oswal's new thematic fund

Where money flows: 54% of India's retail space goes to apparel, F&B in 2025

Emails ask taxpayers to down fake PAN cards: How to stay safe, spot scam

Bids open to run Delhi's Roshanara Club Cafe, gueshouse for ₹8 lakh/month

Premium

Bitcoin rally: Cap crypto exposure at 2-5% of portfolio to manage risk

Topics :zerodha

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story