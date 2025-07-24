No App? No problem. Zerodha brings mutual fund investing to WhatsApp

Imagine starting your SIP or checking your mutual fund portfolio with the same ease as texting a friend. That’s what Zerodha Fund House is promising with its latest innovation—a seamless, app-like mutual fund investment journey right inside WhatsApp.

Zerodha Fund House has launched a visual, tap-based investing experience on WhatsApp, allowing users to invest, track, and manage mutual funds without downloading a separate app. The interface is built to be intuitive, eliminating the need to navigate cumbersome text-based chatbots or switch between apps.

At a time when most mutual fund investors are juggling multiple apps, logins, and dashboards, Zerodha’s new WhatsApp-based service lets investors:

Start Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) Make lump-sum investments Track existing mutual fund portfolios Complete KYC and onboarding for first-time investors All of this happens inside WhatsApp, making it feel less like managing finances and more like a casual conversation—just with bigger financial benefits. As Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, puts it, "This isn't just a new feature; it's a new way to think about managing your investments: conversational, intuitive, and always at your fingertips." This move is not just a UI change—it’s part of a growing shift toward “conversational finance.” Much like how UPI made payments as easy as a tap, the WhatsApp interface for mutual funds could make investing second nature.