Edelweiss launches India's first ETF for capital markets, insurance Sectors

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched a groundbreaking exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets & Insurance ETF, marking India’s first ETF dedicated to the capital markets and insurance sectors.

The open-ended scheme is designed to replicate and track the BSE Capital Markets & Insurance Total Return Index ,which includes leading companies in both sectors. By investing in this ETF, investors will be able to tap into a diversified portfolio of top-performing capital markets and insurance companies.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be available for subscription from December 10 to December 24, 2024.

This ETF offers a unique investment vehicle that aims to benefit from the wealth creation potential in capital markets and the expanding insurance industry.

Key Highlights:

First ETF in India that capitalises on the mega trend in financialisation of savings into capital markets and insurance

The theme capitalises on the growth trinity of Youth, Digital, and Prosperity in India, which is set to drive the penetration of mutual funds, equities, and insurance

The number of listed players in this theme is set for significant expansion—an opportunity to capitalise on this thriving segment

The fund’s diversified portfolio is divided between capital markets (47.21%) & insurance (52.79%).

The portfolio comprises capital market firms, life insurance, general insurance, & distributors of financial products.

Notable constituents include HDFC AMC, Angel One, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (MCX), Anand Rathi Wealth, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.

All the stocks constituting the ETF will be a part of the BSE 500 Index.

The maximum constituents are capped at 30.

The eligible stocks will be ranked basis their average 6-Month daily float-adjusted market capitalisation figures.

The ETF will be reconstituted semi-annually in June & December & rebalanced quarterly for optimal performance.