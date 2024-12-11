Rs 455 cr deal: Agarwal Holdings buys land in Mumbai's Juhu from Shapoorji

Agarwal Holdings Private Limited has acquired a land parcel in the highly sought-after Juhu locality of Mumbai, valued at Rs 455 crore, according to Square Yards. The plot was acquired from Shapoorji Pallonji Gwalior Private Limited, a part of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across construction and engineering, infrastructure, real estate, energy, and textiles, among others.

According to the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, the land parcel spans an area of approximately 1,819.90 sq. m (19,589.22 sq. ft.).

Prior to this, Agarwal Holdings had acquired two land parcels spread over nearly an acre and three-fourth of an acre in Juhu in September 2022 with a combined value of Rs 332.8 crore. The transaction was finalized and registered in November 2024, with a stamp duty of Rs 27.30 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000.

“Mumbai’s position as India’s financial capital and a strategic business hub continues to draw BFSI firms and their allied industries to the city. Recent transactions, such as Agarwal Holdings Private Limited’s recent land acquisition in Juhu, highlight the city’s enduring appeal for both commercial and residential investments. Key hubs such as the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and prime locations across Southern and Western Mumbai have firmly established themselves as sought-after destinations for commercial and luxury real estate. In a market defined by limited land availability and high demand, securing a foothold in Mumbai provides businesses with a competitive edge while offering robust ROI potential on their investment fuelled by escalating land and property values and a thriving commercial ecosystem," said Anand Moorthy, Co-founder and CBO, Capital Market & Services, Square Yards.

Juhu remains a marquee residential destination in Mumbai, driven by its coastal appeal, proximity to international airport, luxury housing stock, and strong social infrastructure. The locality attracts highnet-worth individuals including several celebrities, leveraging its proximity to Juhu Beach and premium amenities. Only a smaller portion of the Juhu land has been monetized. A larger parcel still remains under Shapoorji's ownership.

