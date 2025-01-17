Employees can now transfer their EPF account to a new employer on their own

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a set of reforms to eliminate the need for routing online transfer claims through the past or present employer in specific cases.

“This will lead to saving of several person hours both at the end of the employees and the EPFP staff. Moreover, the reduction in timelines and improvement in accuracy will help boost sentiment with the employed class,” said Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease

The simplification applies to the following scenarios:

Same UAN with Aadhaar linkage (Post-2017)

Transfers between Member IDs linked with the same Universal Account Number (UAN) allotted on or after October 1, 2017, and linked with Aadhaar, no longer require employer intervention.

Different UANs with Aadhaar linkage (Post-2017)

Transfers between Member IDs linked with different UANs, where these UANs were allotted on or after October 1, 2017, and linked with the same Aadhaar, are eligible for the simplified process.

Same UAN with Aadhaar linkage (Pre-2017)

Transfers between Member IDs linked with the same UAN allotted prior to October 1, 2017, provided the UAN is linked with Aadhaar and the member's name, date of birth, and gender are identical across the Member IDs.

Different UANs with Aadhaar linkage (Pre-2017)

Transfers between Member IDs linked with different UANs, where at least one UAN was allotted prior to October 1, 2017, and is linked with the same Aadhaar, are also eligible, provided the name, date of birth, and gender match across Member IDs.

What it means for employees

The move is expected to reduce delays and improve the efficiency of the PF transfer process . By leveraging Aadhaar and ensuring consistency in member details, EPFO aims to create a seamless experience for employees switching jobs.

Key benefits

Faster transfers: Eliminating employer involvement in specified cases speeds up the process.

Convenience: Members can manage transfers directly through the EPFO portal.

Enhanced transparency: Simplified processes ensure clarity and reduce dependency on employers.

Steps to link EPF UAN with Aadhaar on EPFO portal

Go to the EPFO Member e-Sewa website.

Use your UAN, password, and captcha to log in.

Click on the ‘KYC’ option under the ‘Manage’ menu.

In the KYC page, select the checkbox for Aadhaar.

Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar.

Click on ‘save’ to submit the details for verification.

Your Aadhaar information will be validated against UIDAI records.

Once validated successfully, your Aadhaar will be linked to your EPF account.