Know how to make changes in provident fund accounts & document required

A joint declaration is a request submitted by employees, which is verified by the employer, to modify or update key details in the members' basic profile information

EPFO
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set up a process to make corrections in Universal Account Number (UAN) profiles, aiming to make employee records accurate and prevent fraud. Here’s an overview of what corrections can be made and the documents required for changes.
 

Corrections allowed in UAN profiles
 
Members can update or correct the following details in their UAN profiles:
 

Name
 
Gender
 
Date of birth
 
Father's/Mother's Name
 
Relationship status
 
Marital status
 
Date of joining (an organisation)
 
Reason for leaving
 
Date of leaving
 
Nationality
 
Aadhaar number
 
Document requirements for corrections
 
The EPFO mandates that all correction requests be supported by specific documents to ensure authenticity.
 
Minor corrections
 
For minor changes, at least two documents from the specified list are required.
 
Major corrections
 
For major changes, at least three documents are necessary.
 
Process for submitting changes
 
 
An EPF member can submit a joint declaration request for corrections through the Member e-Sewa portal. However, corrections can only be made for EPF accounts managed by the current employer. Employers do not have the authority to modify details of EPF accounts from previous or other establishments. Additionally, there is a limit on the number of times personal information can be updated.
 
Specific document lists for different changes
 
Father/ Mother name and relationship corrections
 
Passport of Father/Mother
 
Ration card/PDS Card
 
CGHS/ECHS/Medi-Claim Card with photo
 
Birth Certificate
 
Marriage Certificate
 
Government-issued Photo ID
 
Date of birth corrections
 
Birth Certificate
 
Mark sheet from recognised board/university
 
School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/Transfer Certificate (TC)
 
Medical Certificate (with affidavit if conventional proof is absent)
 
Aadhaar, Passport, PAN card, etc.
 
Name and gender corrections
 
Aadhaar (mandatory)
 
Passport, birth certificate, driving licence
 
School certificates containing name and photograph
 
Bank passbook with photograph
 
Gazette notification for name changes
 
Marital status corrections
 
Marriage Certificate
 
Aadhaar Card
 
Divorce Decree ( in case of divorce)
 
Passport
 
Date of joining corrections
 
Employee register
 
Attendance register
 
Appointment letter
 
Under the new standard operating procedures (SOP), minor correction requests will be processed within seven days, while major requests will take up to fifteen days. An online tracking system will also be available to enhance transparency and accountability throughout the process
 
The EPFO highlights the importance of having accurate personal information in EPF accounts. Members are encouraged to routinely check their profiles and make necessary corrections.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

