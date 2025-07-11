EPF interest not showing in your account yet? Here's what you can do

The interest rate, announced by EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees, applies to contributions made in the previous financial year. However, once the rate is notified, the actual transfer involves extensive calculations before showing up in individual accounts.

Unlike bank fixed deposits, EPF interest accrues monthly and is credited annually. A delay in updating the passbook doesn’t affect your overall returns unless you withdraw funds.

Steps to check and resolve delays

If your passbook still doesn’t reflect the interest credit after a reasonable wait, consider these steps:

-Verify KYC details: Ensure your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account are correctly linked and verified on the EPFO portal.

-Check passbook online: Log in to the EPFO member portal or use the UMANG app to check the latest updates.

-Raise a grievance: File a complaint via the EPFiGMS (EPF i-Grievance Management System) portal for formal redressal.

-Visit the EPFO office: For persistent issues, carry your UAN and identity proofs to the regional EPFO office for assistance.