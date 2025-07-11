Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPF interest not showing in your account yet? Here's what you can do

EPF interest not showing in your account yet? Here's what you can do

EPFO has started crediting FY25 interest but delays in passbook updates are worrying some subscribers

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting the FY25 interest rate of 8.25 per cent to subscribers’ accounts. Some subscribers may experience delays and are advised to check the status online and take corrective steps.
 

Why does delay happen

 
The interest rate, announced by EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees, applies to contributions made in the previous financial year. However, once the rate is notified, the actual transfer involves extensive calculations before showing up in individual accounts.
 
Unlike bank fixed deposits, EPF interest accrues monthly and is credited annually. A delay in updating the passbook doesn't affect your overall returns unless you withdraw funds.

Steps to check and resolve delays

 
If your passbook still doesn’t reflect the interest credit after a reasonable wait, consider these steps:
 
-Verify KYC details: Ensure your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account are correctly linked and verified on the EPFO portal.
 
-Check passbook online: Log in to the EPFO member portal or use the UMANG app to check the latest updates.
 
-Raise a grievance: File a complaint via the EPFiGMS (EPF i-Grievance Management System) portal for formal redressal.
 
-Visit the EPFO office: For persistent issues, carry your UAN and identity proofs to the regional EPFO office for assistance.
 
For most subscribers, the interest should reflect in their accounts within days as the EPFO wraps up the crediting cycle. If you’re still waiting, monitor your passbook regularly and act only if the delay stretches beyond the usual timeframe.

Topics :EPFOEPF rateBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

