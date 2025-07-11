Bought for ₹52 Cr, Now worth over ₹125 Cr: Deepinder Goyal's Camellias deal

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has officially registered ownership of a sprawling luxury apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurugram's DLF Phase-5 for Rs 52.3 crore, real estate analytics firm Zapkey has confirmed. Though acquired in August 2022, the conveyance deed was finalized on March 17, 2025, and the transaction attracted Rs 3.66 crore in stamp duty

The apartment spans 10,813 sq ft super built-up area and includes five dedicated parking bays, signalling ultra-luxury positioning

Why This Property Stands Out

DLF Camellias is one of India’s most prestigious residential developments, known for hotel-like amenities and ultra-high-end buyers. Market sources estimate that an asset of this size and location is likely valued between Rs 125–Rs 150 crore today — more than double the original purchase price.

Luxury Market Momentum in Gurugram Goyal’s acquisition joins a string of notable transactions at Camellias: Rishi Parti, CEO-founder of Info-X Software, purchased a penthouse for ₹190 crore in December 2024 Smiti Agarwal, wife of V Bazaar CMD Hemant Agarwal, bought a 10,000 sq ft unit for ₹95 crore earlier in 2024 In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft flat traded for approximately ₹114 crore Originally launched in 2014, Camellias apartments were priced at around ₹22,500 per sq ft. Today, resale prices for similar units routinely cross ₹100 crore. This Gurugram unit is not Goyal's only high-value investment. In February 2024, he bought a land parcel in Mehrauli, Delhi, worth Rs 50 crore. Known for his growing personal luxury portfolio — which includes exotic cars — Goyal’s move signals continued confidence in upscale real estate by India’s tech leaders.