Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 75% withdrawal allowed after job loss, full after a year, clarifies EPFO

75% withdrawal allowed after job loss, full after a year, clarifies EPFO

The clarification comes after EPFO's revised withdrawal norms, announced on Monday, drew criticism on social media

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya explained that the revised norms were designed to ensure employees maintain eligibility for pension benefits.
Shiva Rajora
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday clarified that members can withdraw 75 per cent of their provident fund amount immediately after leaving a job, while the entire balance can be withdrawn after one year of unemployment.
 
A statement from the labour ministry said, “Seventy-five per cent of the amount can be withdrawn immediately after leaving the job, and the full amount can be withdrawn after being unemployed for one year. Frequent withdrawals earlier caused breaks in service, leading to rejection of many pension cases. At the time of final settlement, employees were left with very little money.”
 
Clarification follows confusion over new withdrawal rules
 
The clarification comes after EPFO’s revised withdrawal norms, announced on Monday, drew criticism on social media. Some users claimed that under the new rules, those losing their jobs would have to wait for 12 months to withdraw their EPF balance instead of two months, as allowed earlier.
 
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya explained that the revised norms were designed to ensure employees maintain eligibility for pension benefits.
 
“The idea behind retaining 25 per cent of the amount for a year is that the 10-year service tenure to avail pension is not disrupted,” Mandaviya said.
 
He added, “EPF withdrawal norms have been made simpler now. If someone loses their job, then 75 per cent of the amount can be withdrawn immediately, and after one year, the facility to withdraw the entire amount will be available. With these reforms, the employee's service continuity will be maintained, ensuring their social and economic security.”
 
Half of members had less than Rs 20,000 at settlement
 
According to official sources, the changes were prompted by data showing that 50 per cent of EPF members had less than Rs 20,000 at the time of final settlement, and 75 per cent of pension withdrawals occurred within four years of contribution.
 
“EPFO’s data shows that the same person, after two months of unemployment and after withdrawing the entire PF amount, is again joining another company. Members are thus left with less money at the end of service and also lose pension eligibility. The withdrawal norms have now been simplified into one uniform provision, making it easier to withdraw money without additional documentation,” the sources said.
 
Revised norms to take effect within two months
 
The revised withdrawal rules are expected to come into effect in the next one to two months, alongside relaxations for withdrawals related to education, illness, housing, and special circumstances, the officials added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What numbers reveal: Why India's pension system is among bottom 3 globally

Explained: India's pension system ranked lowest in world, Singapore tops

Markets down? Stay invested - History shows 23% gains follow every decline

India's PE-VC investments hit 3-yr high at $26 bn, exits at 4-yr low though

Premium

Building healthcare corpus: Balance growth and liquidity, avoid lock-ins

Topics :Employee Provident FundEmployees Provident FundProvident Fund

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story